10 Famous Women Who Inspire Us To Dress Better

Celebrities and fashion are a fickle thing. On the one hand, there’s the group of Hollywood starlets that always look appropriately styled, often wearing predictable pieces from predictable labels, but are just kind of meh. On the other hand, you have hordes of stars that work overtime trying to be edgy, nonchalant, or fashion-forward, but you never quite believe it.

Then there are celebrities that seem to get it right every time thanks to an indescribable mix of fashion knowledge, a talent for mixing high and low, and a certain X factor that always keeps us captivated.

These ladies—like Solange Knowles, Sofia Coppola, Alexa Chung, and Jenna Lyons, to name a few—consistently make us want to step up our fashion game exponentially. Here, we’ve rounded up 10 famous women—both from Hollywood and the fashion space—who always inspire us to dress better.

