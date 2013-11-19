10 Famous Women Who Inspire Us To Dress Better

Celebrities and fashion are a fickle thing. On the one hand, there’s the group of Hollywood starlets that always look appropriately styled, often wearing predictable pieces from predictable labels, but are just kind of meh. On the other hand, you have hordes of stars that work overtime trying to be edgy, nonchalant, or fashion-forward, but you never quite believe it.
Then there are celebrities that seem to get it right every time thanks to an indescribable mix of fashion knowledge, a talent for mixing high and low, and a certain X factor that always keeps us captivated.
These ladies—like Solange Knowles, Sofia Coppola, Alexa Chung, and Jenna Lyons, to name a few—consistently make us want to step up our fashion game exponentially. Here, we’ve rounded up 10 famous women—both from Hollywood and the fashion space—who always inspire us to dress better.
Click through the gallery and let us know: Which celeb is your favorite, style-wise?
Sofia Coppola: There's something enticing about Coppola's style, to the point where most people use words like "understated," "chic," and "effortless" to describe it. You'll never see the 42-year-old director stepping out in slave-to-fashion trends or teetering on sky-high heels, and she's always partial to pieces that work for her: covered-up tops, cropped trousers, short flared skirts, and simple shoes.
Jenna Lyons: Apart from completely overhauling J. Crew’s image and inventory, Lyons herself has become the embodiment of everything the label represents, and acts as the brand’s de facto spokesperson, designer, model, stylist, and muse. With her spindly six-foot-tall stature and signature knack for mixing feminine “fancy” items like sequin pants, satin trousers, and glittery statement jewelry with broken-in basics (chambray shirts, striped tees, crewneck sweaters), it’s not an exaggeration to say Lyons has become something of a personal-style deity to legions of women who are, for lack of a better word, obsessed with her.
Solange Knowles: This It-girl has always had a forward-thinking sense of style, but lately, she's truly come into her own. Partial to bold colors and loud prints (she was Kenzo's guest to this year's Met Gala), the singer and DJ is still able to dial it down flawlessly in chic solid ensembles.
Alexa Chung: We haven't caught Alexa Chung style fatigue yet, and we're continuously impressed with her ability to always look cool, modern, and just offbeat enough in whatever she's wearing. The It-Brit is known as a major trendsetter, and manages to wear anything—from a basic skirt and button-down to a Chanel red-carpet stunner with the same level of ease.
Harley Viera-Newton: We've long been admirers of the New York-based DJ and It-girl's sense of style. Whether she's rocking a chic little dress and matching heels on a red carpet, to her flawless Coachella looks that include denim shorts, breezy flats and Chanel cross-body bags, we're definitely—and continuously— inspired.
Rachel Bilson: The petite actress has long been considered a member of the fashion elite and for good reason: she's a Chanel ambassador, the celebrity face behind ShoeMint, and the style director for Sunglass Hut. She also manages to always look modern and stylish, whether she's in a pair of boyfriend jeans and a blazer, or a high-style red-carpet gown.
Miroslava Duma: This Russian It-girl—a former Harper’s Bazaar Russia editor and current founder of blog Buro 24/7—doesn't mess around when it comes to fashion. Often outfitted in head-to-toe couture, she never looks too precious or too overdone. Known for her impeccable street style, the pint-sized Duma often gravitates toward super-short skirts and sky-high heels, gorgeous gowns, and covetable statement pieces like leather jumpsuits, crazy colors, and the occasional eye-catching headpiece.
Olivia Palermo: Once you forget her socialite scandals, her bizarre stint on MTV's paltry reality show "The City," and the fact that nobody really knows what she does, it's kind of easy to remember that Palermo dresses very, very well. Obviously, like any sort-of socialite worth her salt, Palermo shows up to international events, fashion shows, and charity galas looking flawlessly chic, but there's something about several of her looks that are oddly accessible (or at least easy to replicate).
Miranda Kerr: Best known for her enviable body sans clothes, the former Victoria's Secret angel is fast becoming recognized for her killer clothes-on savvy, as well. On the street, the mega-model is partial to sleek seperates like blazers, T-shirts, leather pants, swingy skirts, and It bags, while her red-carpet ensembles are always a captivating mix of sexy, sporty, and elegant.
Diane Kruger: What's not to love about this actress' impeccable style? Seriously, the woman never seems to have a bad fashion day. (Well, almost never.) And while plenty of stars have access to couture, Kruger is one of the few who always seems to give top labels like Chanel and Jason Wu her own spin.