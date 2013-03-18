Top 10 Coolest Designed New Restaurants Around the World

Architectural Digest recently released its list of the 10 most beautifully designed new restaurants proclaiming “dining out is rarely just about the food.” We would had to agree. From a French Colonial masterpiece, to a modern structure that appears to rise out of a mountain, these restaurants are certainly about more than taste.

See the complete list below and go inside our five favorites in the slideshow above.

1. Astor Grill in Doha, Qatar

2. Ma Cocotte in Paris, France

3. Nomad in New York, New York

4. 5-Cinco in Berlin, Germany

5. La Maison 1888 in Da Nang, Vietnam

6. Troll Wall in Romsdal, Norway

7. Atera in New York, New York

8. Brasserie Zédel in London, England

9. Vokshaus Basel in Basel, Switzerland

10. Grench Blue in St. Helena, California

1 of 5 The Troll Wall in Romsdal, Norway This restaurant is set against the highest vertical rock face in Europe, the Trollveggen. The pyramid like structure, part of which is made of glass, seems to rise to the sky. High design at its finest. For more information visit visit-trollveggen.com. Astor Grill at the St. Regis Doha in Doha, Qatar The interiors of this restaurant masterpiece were designed by the Rockwell Group Europe and includes of myriad of art installations including the main dining room which has a ceiling made of short strips of pine layered together. Red lacquered walls and seating add the perfect punch to the room. Doha West Bay, Doha, Qatar, astorgrilldoha.com. La Maison 1888 at the Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Da Nang, Vietnam This restaurant was inspired by French Colonial architecture. The Louis XVI-style chairs in the dining room add a fun touch to the glamorous setting, all perfectly complementing the restaurant's classic French food. Bai Bac, Sontra Peninsula, Da Nang, Vietnam, danang.intercontinental.com. Brasserie Zédel in London, England This brasserie is part of what was originally the Regent Palace Hotel, built in 1915, and given an Art Deco overhaul in the 1930s. The interiors have been masterfully restored by the David Collins Studio and besides being a restaurant the space is a cabaret and jazz club. 20 Sherwood Street, London, England, brasseriezedel.com. Volkshaus Basel in Basel, Switzerland This bar and restaurant was designed by Herzog & de Meuron (behind Beijing's National Stadium). The architects took cues from the space's history which was designed in 1925. Modern touches do abound including chairs that each have a slightly different backrest (achieved via computer aided production). Rebgasse 12-14, Basel, Switzerland, volkshaus-basel.ch.








