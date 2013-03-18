Top 10 Coolest Designed New Restaurants Around the World

Architectural Digest recently released its list of the 10 most beautifully designed new restaurants proclaiming “dining out is rarely just about the food.” We would had to agree. From a French Colonial masterpiece, to a modern structure that appears to rise out of a mountain, these restaurants are certainly about more than taste.
1. Astor Grill in Doha, Qatar
2. Ma Cocotte in Paris, France
3. Nomad in New York, New York
4. 5-Cinco in Berlin, Germany
5. La Maison 1888 in Da Nang, Vietnam
6. Troll Wall in Romsdal, Norway
7. Atera in New York, New York
8. Brasserie Zédel in London, England
9. Vokshaus Basel in Basel, Switzerland
10. Grench Blue in St. Helena, California
