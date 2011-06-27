10 Awesome Photography Blogs to Bookmark Now

Part digital portfolio, part scrapbook and altogether awesome, photography blogs have become a place where photographers can instantly publish and get feedback on their work. Whether its recording their day-to-day escapades or shooting a fashion editorial, these gifted photographers have a point of view that is fresh and inspiring.

Our list of favorites ranges from up-and-coming shutterbugs hitting the pavement in their respective cities to industry vets documenting their insane and illustrious shoots. We’ve listed 10 of our top sites for gorgeous, inspiring imagery. Get ready to bookmark some of the best photography blogs around!