10 Awesome Photography Blogs to Bookmark Now

Part digital portfolio, part scrapbook and altogether awesome, photography blogs have become a place where photographers can instantly publish and get feedback on their work. Whether its recording their day-to-day escapades or shooting a fashion editorial, these gifted photographers have a point of view that is fresh and inspiring.
Our list of favorites ranges from up-and-coming shutterbugs hitting the pavement in their respective cities to industry vets documenting their insane and illustrious shoots. We’ve listed 10 of our top sites for gorgeous, inspiring imagery. Get ready to bookmark some of the best photography blogs around!
Michael Donovan: A photographer, artist and art director, Donovan shoots glossy editorials with just enough risque edge to keep you mesmerized by his photos.
Bradford Gregory: Gregory's blog is a treasure trove of beautiful moments captured backstage at fashion shows and on the street.
A Medium Format: Combine Aaron Stern's years of experience working in the music industry with his medium format camera and you get the genius that is his bloga close-up look at some of the coolest events, musicians and concerts out there.
Hedi Slimane: The designerwell-known for his previous work as creative director at Dior Hommehas made a name for himself in the photography world, shooting everyone from the Rolling Stones to Blondie to The Smiths. Luckily for us, he shares a good portion of his work on his blog. Essentially, it is a slice of rock & roll heaven that never gets old.
Dear Photograph: This new kind of photography blog is just starting to pick up momentum. The concept is simple: readers take a picture from the past and photograph it in the present. The result is this unique and heartwarming blog created by its readers.
The Impossible Cool: This site is an archive of incredible vintage photographs of some of the coolest people to ever exist. Get inspired by the style of Jean Seberg, Brigitte Bardot, Bob Dylan, and hundreds more.
Tony Katai: A photographer from Detroit, Katai's blog varies from digitally-altered photos to simple yet stunning portraits. His blog has the essence of a rebellious youth, but the execution of a professional.
Terry Richardson's Diary: Terry Richardson is notorious for his wild celebrity portraits and bad-boy behavior, but his blog is a fun behind-the-scenes look at his greatest photo shoots and candid shots of today's biggest celebs.
Vanessa Jackman: Jackman is mainly known for her work as a street style photographer, but she also posts beautiful photographs of her world travels. After you're done flipping through her amazing fashion week shots, check out her lovely pics from her adventures.
Rog Walker: With the style of a modern day Langston Hughes and the backdrop of New York City, Rog Walker manages to brilliantly capture the vitality of the city and the people who inhabit it.