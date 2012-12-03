10 Artists to Watch at Art Basel Miami

Often, talking about Art Basel Miami conjures up images of splashy parties, white suits, and heavy tans. Of course, there’s one other thing Art Basel has in abundant supply—art.
These ten exhibits, installations and murals—which include new work by graphic artist Shephard Fairey (who created Barack Obama’s iconic 2008 “Hope” poster) and entire rooms made out of text by Argentine artist Pablo Lehmann—are definitely worth penciling in between all those parties (and after-parties).
A Century of Photography at Conde Nast: For the first time, Conde Nast is making a splash on the Art Basel Miami Beach scene with an exhibition of 28 photos from their new publication, "Coming Into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Conde Nast." At the Art Collector's Lounge, Miami Beach Convention Center, 300 West 41st Street, Miami Beach, Florida.
Cildo Meireles: Most Art Basel booths opt for small-scale pieces, but a number galleries are stocking their sections with a hand full of large-scale installations. New York's Galerie Lelong will feature a new work from Brazilian sculptor, Cildo Meireles, made to look like a stand-alone corner with a puddle of pink paint oozing onto the floor. Booth G-01, Miami Beach Convention Center, 300 West 41st Street, Miami Beach, Florida.
Pablo Lehmann: At this year's AB/MB, Argentine artist Pablo Lehmann premieres his new text-based series, in which entire rooms are smothered in intricately cut-out snippets of type from books, textiles, and plastics.
Black Square Gallery, 2248 NW First Place, Miami, Florida; blacksquaregallery.com.
Katrin Sigurdardottir: In the "Art Nova" section of the Art Basel conference center, first-time exhibitor Eleven Rivington—a New York-based gallery—will showcase a series of sculptures based on the childhood home of Icelandic artist, Katrin Sigurdardottir, whose star has been on the rise since being chosen to represent her country at last year's Venice Biennale. Miami Beach Convention Center, 300 West 41st Street, Miami Beach, Florida.
Leyla Cardenas: Sixteen young dealers represent new works in the "Art Positions" section of Art Basel Miami Beach, including Colombia artist Leyla Cardenas, who will reconstruct an apartment from historical fragments in the Casas Reigner gallery booth. Miami Beach Convention Center, 300 West 41st Street, Miami Beach, Florida.
Idan Zareski: Situated in a blue lagoon across from the main conference center, the giant Bigfoot sculpture by French-Israeli artist Idan Zareski will make a dramatic statement at the fair's entrance. Miami Beach Convention Center, 300 West 41st Street, Miami Beach, Florida.
Pop-Up Piano Miami: All that gallery-going may get you in the mood for a musical interlude. Steinway & Sons donated eight pianos to be decorated by a team of artists for Pop-Up Piano Miami, which invites visitors to play the decked-out instruments at different locations throughout Wynwood, Midtown Miami, Downtown Miami, and the Design District.
"CLOSER": For a taste of local flare, check out local Miami gallery, Spinello Projects, which is hosting a collective exhibition—dubbed CLOSER—highlighting 15 emerging talents, including Naama Tsabar, Rowan Smith (whose mixed-media work,"Extensions of the Universe," is pictured above), Abby Double, Frederico Nessi, and Ingrid Lee. On view at 2930 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida.
Art 4 Space: If you're more of a film buff than a collector, check out Jonathan LeVine Gallery's premiere of the much-anticipated documentary, "Art 4 Space," which tells the story of French street artist, Invader, who famously launched one of his mosaics into outer space. December 6 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, Florida.
Shephard Fairey: Graphic artist Shepard Fairey—who created the ubiquitous "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign—has created a large-scale political mural in time of for AB/MB with visual tributes to Jean Michel Basquiat, the Dalai Lama and Jimi Hendrix.
