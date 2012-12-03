10 Artists to Watch at Art Basel Miami

Cildo Meireles: Most Art Basel booths opt for small-scale pieces, but a number galleries are stocking their sections with a hand full of large-scale installations. New York's Galerie Lelong will feature a new work from Brazilian sculptor, Cildo Meireles, made to look like a stand-alone corner with a puddle of pink paint oozing onto the floor. Booth G-01, Miami Beach Convention Center, 300 West 41st Street, Miami Beach, Florida.



(work pictured may not be work shown).