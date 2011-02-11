1 Year Anniversary of McQueen’s Death- LSD Looks Rich, Again

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Lauren Santo Domingo is on the new cover of Town & Country, a magazine for really rich people. EIC Stephen Drucker explains, There are many ways to be rich these days. We just wanted to make it feel modern and a little sexier. I need to figure out one of those ways… (WWD)

You can buy Karl Lagerfeld’s Grammercy Park apartment, which is up for $5.5 mil, about $1 mil less than the Kaiser paid for it. Poor, Karl. (Page Six)

Fashionista asks, “Which privileged designer asked her West Coast exec daddy to call in favors and pay people off this fashion week? Apparently shes even stolen a rival designers fit models.” Ooh, I want to know. Any guesses? (Fashionista)

Sadly, today is the one year anniversary of Alexander McQueen’s death, his absence is felt strongly. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT @EHolmesWSJ #NYFW means taking the crosstown bus with a model you just saw walking in a show. http://twitpic.com/3ypp05 Models, they’re just like us!

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE According to Victoria Young, if you ate an elephant it would be 6 million calories Giraffes are much leaner.

RT @neimanmarcus Jason Wu and Ken Downing backstage. Aww. http://plixi.com/p/76462067 Cuteness

RT @bunnyBISOUS @MilkStudios I love you, Milk: You are nonpareil+unrivaled vis–vis NYFW venues & production. So would it be possible to have a nap room? Fab idea.

RT @AnnabelTollman Annabel Tollman #nyfw Jason Wu a slice of lacy lady chic heaven. Sounds delish.