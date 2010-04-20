1 Piece, 5 Ways – Spring Leather Skirt

Pale rose draped tank by Stella McCartney; Floral print tank by Comptoir Des Cotonniers, $85, call 212.300.0955; Beige woven leather booties by Loeffler Randall, $725; White perforated leather pencil skirt by Michael Kors ($1,995) available at select Michael Kors store, call 866.709.KORS for locations

The only time leather and summer are used together is when you’re describing how difficult it was to pry your skin off a leather couch because the sweat pooling between your back and the sofa created the world’s most powerful, natural adhesive. In general, leather and summer’s heat are two variables you want to keep as far away from one another as possible.

However, with leather a popular spring and summer fashion trend you may be swayed to indulge in this typically wintry fabric. The solution? Lighten up with a summer-appropriate color. This white perforated leather pencil skirt by Michael Kors can run the gamut of ocassions and weather patterns as well as any summer skirt. Check below for five different ways you can wear this leather skirt for hotter days ahead!

Outfit #1 (above):

Pairing your leather skirt with a soft colored tank or floral print will up the feminine appeal of your look.



Outfit #2:



If you want a rougher look with a leather skirt, opt for a silk motorcycle jacket instead of a leather one.

Black and beige printed silk jacket by Vena Cava, $415; Grey printed tank by 7 For All Mankind; Black mules by Vera Wang Lavendar

Outfit #3:



Take your leather skirt in a preppy direction with nautical inspired stripes.

Blue and white striped shirt by Three Dots; Black and gray patterned tank by Surface to Air; Brown sandals by Michael Kors, $295



Outfit #4:



A long trench will protect your leather skirt in the rain. Also the off-white hue makes the printed tank pop.

Off-white trench by Furi Designs, $335; Brown and tan printed tank by No.6, $225; Brown high heel sandals by Vera Wang Lavender, $375

Outfit #5:



Using soft silk fabrics with leather is a nice contrast that helps make leather more appropriate for spring.

Mint polka dot silk trench by Marni, $1,548, available at Marni Stores; Blue ruffle tank by tibi. $198; Snakeskin sandals by Loeffler Randall, $850

Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Alejandra, Muse

Hair Stylist: Angela Soto, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Daniel Koye, Makeup artist

