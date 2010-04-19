1 Piece, 5 Ways – The Shirtdress

A more professional alternative to the summer dress, the shirtdress is a foolproof hot weather staple for any woman. It’s a handy basic to have for times when you need to look pulled together but stay cool in the summer heat.

As versatile as the shirtdress can be, styling it to feel fresh can be a challenge the usual default is to style it with a fantastic pair of shoes. While that’s certainly one way to go about it, StyleCaster is out to give you some options. We picked this Minnie Mortimer khaki shirtdress to show you five ways to style your shirtdress this summer!



Outfit #1 (above):

Punch up a shirtdress with a bold belt. Keep the focus on the belt by nixing other flashy jewelry.

Black blazer by Sosume; Black long sleeve shirt by Alternative Earth; Gold and silver metal belt by Temperley London; Black wedges by Cynthia Vincent



Outfit #2:



Treat your shirtdress as you would a regular button-down shirt and layer it underneath an oversized sweater.

Red and white striped sweater by YMC; Beige suede wedges by Cynthia Vincent

Outfit #3:



Add some visual texture. Let a ruffle blouse billow (or peek) out from underneath your shirtdress as an unexpected pop of color. A simple skinny belt pulls the look together and doesn’t let the blouse’s volume get the better of you.

Purple silk ruffle top by Thomas Pink; Black skinny belt by JC Penney; Black open toe wedges by Mea Shadow

Outfit #4:



Perfect to go from day to a casual night on the town. Layer a printed top under the shirtdress to break up the monotone color of the shirtdress. Keep the feel modern with a utilitarian belt and heels.

Blue and cream striped top by Thomas Pink; Brown belt by American Eagle Outfitters; Brown leather sandals by Vince Camuto

Outfit #5:



The weekend warrior look just got a whole lot more stylish. Keep the shirtdress low-key by styling it with flat sandals and a laid-back denim shirt.

Light blue denim shirt by MiH Jeans; Grey and white striped shirt by American Eagle Outfitters; Brown suede sandals by Cocobelle



Photographer: Andrew Katzowitz, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Izzy Kurtz, Muse Model Management

Hair Stylist: Angela Soto, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Bravon Pascua, Bare Escentuals