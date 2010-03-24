1 Piece, 5 Ways: Romper

Come summer, when the heat is unbearable and you can hardly string together the words “venti iced soy chai latte half ice with one pump of syrup,” the last thing you want is to have to concentrate on what to wear– as if dressing yourself is a taxing chore.

With that said, a favorite spring and summer staple is the romper– because it’s insanely simple to wear. You have the “instant outfit” effect of a dress, but you don’t need to keep your legs crossed like a “lady” because they’re shorts. Win, win!

Now that the weather is looking up, we’re pulling out our rompers early. My current favorite is this squeal-inducing one shoulder version by San & Soni ($275, avilable at TG-170) Here are a few styling tips for how to wear your romper now and through the summer.

Outfit #1: (above)

Layer a contrasting t-shirt underneath to cover up a bit in the transition months. While we used a black crew neck t-shirt here to emphasize the asymmetrical shoulder, we suggest opting for a v-neck tee if you’re layering under a tube top romper for a surprising twist.

Black crew neck by American Apparel; Black wedges by Cynthia Vincent.

Outfit #2:



Rompers were originally designed as playwear for children– so consider taking your romper down a fancy-pants notch with a baggy cardigan and slouchy boots.

Grey cardigan by Converse; Red patent belt by JC Penney; Grey suede booties by Mea Shadow.

Outfit #3:



When you find a wonderfully fitting denim jacket, cling to it like it’s your last #2 pencil before the SATs– because it’s going to be your lifesaver. Throw a denim jacket over anything, including an adorable romper, for a part-boho, part “oh this old thing?” look.

Blue denim blazer by Dallin Chase; Grey and white ombre scarf by EILEEN FISCHER; Brown mules by TOPSHOP.

Outfit #4:



Try layering an open blouse over your romper, but belt it so your shape doesn’t get lost.

Tan silk blouse by Miguelina; Black and tan snakeskin belt by JC Penney; Black slingbacks by Elizabeth and James.

Outfit #5:



Don’t fixate too much on the fact that the romper is one piece. Instead, change your perspective and think of it as just a shirt and shorts. How would you add onto that basic combination? Perhaps, a scarf with mixed prints and jacket? Perfection.

Brown bomber by TULLE; Tan zebra striped scarf by BEGG; Brown platform wedges by MANGO.



Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Renni, Wilhelmina Models

Hair Stylist: Zahir Ziani, Red Door Spa

Makeup Artist: Emma Bazan, Pepper Pastor Salon



