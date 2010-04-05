1 Piece, 5 Ways: Lace Button Up Shirt

When it comes to sheer materials, I’m not really a ginger person. I basically open up a pair of pantyhose and they’re instantly shredded– as if I’m Edward Scissorhands Cheese Grater Hands. Sheer blouses always seem to catch and snag on something– such as a rounded table edge three feet away from me.

Alas, you’d think my inability to act like a mature human in the face of sheer clothing would also translate to lace, given its delicate nature. Oddly enough though, lace has always felt more durable to me– less prone to pulls and snares.

Sheer blouses are a natural choice for spring purchases, but lace blouses, like the above black lace long-sleeve button down by Dallin Chase, are a great alternative to sheer basics. Below, find five suggestions on how to incorporate a lace top into your wardrobe!



Outfit #1 (above):

Lace and leather is hot. End of story. Pair them together.



Black and cream tank by Twinkle by Wenlan; Black leather shorts by Vena Cava; Black bootie by Spring.

Outfit #2:



We often get so caught up in thinking of lace as a sheer fabric that we overlook the actual print of the shirt. Try mixing a floral lace top with a painterly print bottom.



Blue and black print shorts by LORICK; Grey tank top by Michael Stars; Black slingbacks by Elizabeth and James.

Outfit #3:



Put your lace button down underneath any oversized sweater that you would normally pair with a standard oxford. Here, this baggy top feels dressed up with just a peek of lace at the neck and cuffs.

Grey oversized long sleeve shirt by twenty; White destroyed jeggings by Joe’s Jeans; Black leather studded booties by Vince Camuto.



Outfit #4:



Swap your leather jacket with an open lace button down for hot summer nights.

Black and white asymmetrical top by OBESITY AND SPEED; Indigo denim cuff shorts by CHEAP MONDAY; Black buckle heels by Candela NYC.

Outfit #5:



To make a lace blouse feel office-appropriate, try layering it underneath a shirt dress. If you’d prefer to pair it with pants, wear a long sleeve shirt underneath it instead of a tank to keep it professional.



Black and charcoal print dress by Vena Cava; Black wedges by Cynthia Vincent.

Photographer: Andrew Katzowitz, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Allison Everett, Wilhelmina Models

Hair: Dax Anderson, Cutler Salon

Makeup: Taryn Potenza, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio

