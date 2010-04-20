1 Piece, 5 Ways – How to Style a Beige Blazer

A beige fitted blazer is a great alternative to your usual black staples during the warmer months. Aside from keeping you cool, the lighter shade goes better with a summer palette. Take this beige blazer by H&M ($59.95). The cropped, double-breasted topper is perfect for switching up silhouettes girls with shorter gams rejoice, an abbreviated cut brings the eye upwards to lengthen the leg and the color is just the neutral to go with a multitude of lighter looks. With those flattering ideas in mind, here are five ways to rock the piece.

Outfit #1 (above):

A beige blazer works well with pale hues. If you’re going for a lighter-toned look, opt for brown accessories instead of black which can be a sharp contrast.

Rose silk romper by Stella McCartney; Mint floral crop top by Standard Finery; Brown wedge sandals by Marni.

Outfit #2:



Pull together a super casual or undone look with a smart beige blazer.

White button up top by Current/Elliot ($228); Grey burn out long tank by Joe’s Jeans ($74); Beige booties by Mea Shadow ($245) available at LF Stores.

Outfit #3:



Layer a hoodie underneath your blazer for a tomboy take on a weekend look.

Grey hoodie by American Eagle Outfitters ($24.50); Red and white striped t-shirt by Fred Perry ($54); Medium wash denim shorts by Levis ($55); Tan sandals by Cocobelle ($165).

Outfit #4:



Sporting your beige blazer with a vibrant color such as bittersweet orange, violet or a rich navy can make the color pop even more.

Bittersweet orange dress by tibi ($280); Cream elastic belt by Stella McCartney; Brown high heeled sandals by suecomma bonnie ($538) available at Chuckies New York.

Outfit #5:



Tame an outfit of mixed prints with your basic beige blazer.

Lilac and white printed blouse by Michael Michael Kors ($79.50); Floral print skirt by Standard Finery; Gold high heel sandals by Vera Wang ($350).

