1 Piece, 5 Ways – Bustier Top

The underwear-as-outerwear trend is a tricky one to incorporate into daily wear and currently one of the latest fashion trends. Sheer tanks with bra cups and corset-inspired bodices? More appropriate for an extra in Moulin Rouge than making photocopies in the mailroom.

So when we were thinking of styling the lingerie-inspired numbers, it was important to curb any over-the-top sexiness. Take this black Standard Finery cotton bustier whose daytime fabric tempers any thoughts of boudoir. It could be just the thing to spice up your Spring wardrobe. Here are a few suggestions on ways to play up the fashion focus of the lingerie trend and play down the va-va-voom factor!

Outfit #1:



The easiest way to wear a corset top or bustier is by slipping a t-shirt underneath it. Consider using a crew or v-neck shirt to contrast the neckline of the bustier.

White crew neck by Alternative Apparel; Light blue skirt by Levi’s; Black lace up pumps by Fabulosity

Outfit #2:



Treat your bustier like a vest and layer it under a blazer. Keep the look sexy with bare legs.

Black blazer by Farhi by Nicole Farhi; Black and white silk top by Rebecca Minkoff; Black acid wash shorts by Charlotte Ronson; Black studded booties by Vince Camuto



Outfit #3:



Layer your bustier over or under a sheer printed top and anchor the look with a high waisted skirt so your look isn’t completely see through.

Pink and black sheer top by BCBGeneration; Gray bandage skirt by BCBG Max Azria; Black slingback mules by Elizabeth and James



Outfit #4:



Contrast the feminine bustier with masculine pieces such as this denim button-down and black boots.

Denim chambray boyfriend button-down by Old Navy; Gray tank dress by twenty; Black leather zip boots by Dr. Martens

Outfit #5:



Make your bustier work double time as an underlayer piece. A lacy bustier could do well under a classic white shirt for a bit of edgy peek-a-boo.

White button-down by BCBG MaxAzria; Dark gray skinny jeans by See Thru Soul; Black platform laced wedges by Mea Shadow

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Model: Deanna, Major Model Management

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Hair Stylist: June Senkiew, Cutler Salon

Makeup Artist: Taryn Potenza, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio