1 Piece, 5 Ways: Breton Striped Shirt

For years, we’ve been conditioned to believe that horizontal stripes are the devil’s work– designed specifically to make us look fat. However, this season’s classic mariner or Breton stripes are all up in our faces, and we’ve decided that we must get our hands on this organic mariniere sweater by Petit Bateau ($88), right now.

The Breton striped top is a classic staple piece that can add interest to looks that would generally be reserved for a basic white or black t-shirt. So, get over that antiquated myth about stripes, and try a few of these styling tips to incorporate the trend into your spring wardrobe!

Outfit #1 (above):

When wearing bold, horizontal stripes on top, balance it out with a barely there bottom– like these short shorts. If you’re not comfortable wearing leg-baring looks, opt for sleek pants or leggings.



Indigo blazer by LOVER; Black shorts by Leon Max by Max Studio; Black slingbacks by Elizabeth and James.

Outfit #2:



Wear a striped top with a scarf over it– not letting the line of the stripe go completely across your body makes the look less intimidating.

Ivory scarf by LOVER; Denim shorts by Blank NYC; Brown belt by American Eagle Outfitters; Brown boots by AQUATALIA by Marvin K.

Outfit #3:



If you’re still wary of this trend, start off slow. Try wearing the pattern with different layers of blazers or sweaters, so that the stripes only slightly peek out from underneath the sleeves.

Black swing jacket by Suwha; Stretch jeans by Citizens of Humanity; Burgundy pumps by Laurence Dacade.

Outfit #4:



Replacing a basic white t-shirt tucked into shorts with this red striped shirt gives the look a surprising twist. But, instead of commanding attention, the covered up shirt only enhances the outfit. Try integrating this idea into looks you already wear confidently– to add a touch of the unexpected.

Black blazer by Farhi by Nicole Farhi; Grey scarf by EILEEN FISHER; Black acid wash shorts by Charlotte Ronson; Black buckle heels by Candela NYC.

Outfit #5:



Go a bit oversized. Let your striped shirt slouch a little to break up the pattern. We recommend buying a striped sweater a size up, instead of opting for a fitted t-shirt.

Brown leather jacket by Farhi by Nicole Farhi; White skinny jeans by Armani Exchange; Brown wedges by MANGO.



Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Bruna, Wilhelmina Models

Makeup: Emma Bazan, Pepper Pastor Salon

Hair Stylist: Zahir Ziani, Red Door Spa Salon

