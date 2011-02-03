1 Piece, 3 Ways: Norma Kamali Jeans, GIVEAWAY!

Do you ever play the game where you challenge your friends by saying guileless words that make you cringe? Crusty, moist, freckled There are stock words around the fashion set that garner similar reactions: front pleats, spandex, panties…

Normally I’d throw drop crotch into that list, but Norma Kamali has piqued my interest with a pair of dark denim diagonal zip jeans ($275). Crazy sounding I know, but these are kind of sick as they instantly add a touch of street credibility to your look. StyleCaster’s own features director Kerry Pieri styled these tough-chic jeans in a special 1 Piece, 3 Ways giveaway!

Scroll through the images above to find out how Kerry styles these badass jeans! Then enter to win a pair by filling out this Norma Kamali survey and writing STYLECASTER into the Personal Shopper box; the winner will be chosen at random by Norma Kamali’s team to receive their own pair of diagonal fly jeans! The contest ends at 11:59 PM on Friday, February 11th. Good luck!