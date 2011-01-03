1 Piece, 3 Ways: Leopard Blanket Scarf

All photos by Andrew Katzowitz.
This post-Christmas shopping season, I stopped by Urban Outfitters and picked up a fantastic Deena & Ozzy leopard blanket scarf and at only $38, it was quite the steal. In theory, this Snuggie/poncho cross-pollination of a garment (in leopard, no less) should be abhorrent, but no! It’s awesome and basically a stadium blanket that I can wear anywhere and everywhere. Now, how do I wear this cray-cray piece? Scroll through the images above for how I incorporated this oversized shawl into my own wardrobe in a personal edition of 1 Piece, 3 Ways!
Denim is my go-to for taming any wild piece of clothing. I layered the shawl over my denim jacket for a top-heavy look and balanced it out with a black mini skirt and cropped booties. (Please ignore my overgrown bangs seriously, I look like a member of The Horrors.)
American Apparel button up, $54, american apparel; Levi's denim jacket, $69.50, levi's; Lux skirt; Zara Collection booties, $10, zara; H&M hat, $12.50, H&M stores; Vintage Coach belt; Nila Anthony handbag
Pairing a maxi skirt with an oversized shawl is arguably the quickest way to impersonate Mary Kate and Ashley circa fall 2008 eliminate any signs of a feminine figure. I paired my maxi skirt with a crop top and fitted blazer to taper the silhouette and add a little shape.
Vintage blazer; Urban Outfitters crop top; American Apparel maxi skirt, $58, american apparel; Zara Collection booties; Ray Ban aviators, $129, shopbop; Vintage necklace
The stripes and animal combo is a simple way to mix prints. I balanced out the two prints with basic, black, high-waisted jeans and timeless loafers. Finally, I topped it all off with a Boy George-worthy bowler hat.
byCorpus shirt; BDG jeans, $64, urban outfitters,; H&M hat, $12.50, H&M stores; Nila Anthony handbag; Vintage necklace and loafers