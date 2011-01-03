1 Piece, 3 Ways: Leopard Blanket Scarf

All photos by Andrew Katzowitz.

This post-Christmas shopping season, I stopped by Urban Outfitters and picked up a fantastic Deena & Ozzy leopard blanket scarf and at only $38, it was quite the steal. In theory, this Snuggie/poncho cross-pollination of a garment (in leopard, no less) should be abhorrent, but no! It’s awesome and basically a stadium blanket that I can wear anywhere and everywhere. Now, how do I wear this cray-cray piece? Scroll through the images above for how I incorporated this oversized shawl into my own wardrobe in a personal edition of 1 Piece, 3 Ways!