1 Piece, 3 Ways: H&M Floral Mini Skirt

Janice
Earlier this week, I posted a story inspired by the minty and pale blush hues of the spring summer collections. I love the feminine and ethereal palette that conjures the seemingly faraway days of summer and mint chocolate chip ice cream that I can’t eat during summer bikini season anyway. Le sigh…

As much as I love these gentle colors, to say I’m not much of a “delicate colors” person is an understatement considering the brightest thing in my closet is black and my most delicate necklace still has a brontosaurus charm on it. My Frye boots and I are not worthy of donning such tender colors.

So how would I work the deliciously soothing mint color of spring into my own wardrobe? Glad you asked, because I styled this amazing H&M mint skirt in three different ways to match my own style. Enjoy!

All images by Joseph D’Arco

1 of 3

Wide nautical sripes and a trench coat add a preppy flair to softer pastels and keep them from going into prissy territory.
Calvin Klein trench coat; American Apparel sweater; H&M skirt; DKNYC shoes

Anoraks immediately bolster the tough factor of any look and balance out femme details such as floral print.
I Heart Ronson jacket; MANGO top; H&M skirt; Zara Collection booties

Mixing and matching prints detracts from categorizing any singular pieces as feminine or delicate. Just take care to keep the palette within the same color range.
Calvin Klein sweater; BB Dakota button up; H&M skirt; Juicy Couture sandals

