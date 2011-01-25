1 Piece, 3 Ways: H&M Floral Mini Skirt

Earlier this week, I posted a story inspired by the minty and pale blush hues of the spring summer collections. I love the feminine and ethereal palette that conjures the seemingly faraway days of summer and mint chocolate chip ice cream that I can’t eat during summer bikini season anyway. Le sigh…

As much as I love these gentle colors, to say I’m not much of a “delicate colors” person is an understatement considering the brightest thing in my closet is black and my most delicate necklace still has a brontosaurus charm on it. My Frye boots and I are not worthy of donning such tender colors.

So how would I work the deliciously soothing mint color of spring into my own wardrobe? Glad you asked, because I styled this amazing H&M mint skirt in three different ways to match my own style. Enjoy!



All images by Joseph D’Arco