1 Piece, 3 Ways, 3 Girls: B Brian Atwood Red Pony Hair Boots

Kerry Pieri
Maybe it’s something about the call of deep red pony hair and a stacked heel but when faced with simple lines balanced against the textural richness and intense color of B Brain Atwood’s booties, three girls each separately opted to get their minimalism on.

In other words, the boots that celeb fave Atwood designed as part of his inaugural diffusion line with The Jones Group, obviously speak for themselves.

Click through to see how I, Alyssa Vingan and Truc Nguyen styled B Brian Atwood’s red pony hair booties,$500, available atShopbop.com this Fall.

All photos: Spencer Wohlrab

Truc opted for a chic all-black take in a Hache dress, bangle from Lima, Peru, and opaque American Apparel tights.

Alyssa went bold, and all-American, by pairing her red boots with a sleeveless white buttondown by Alexander Wang, bright blue Rag & Bone denim and a playful bracelet by Venessa Arizaga.

I channeled a little Gwyneth in the 90s in a silver, silk maxi dress by T Alexander Wang paired with a Dolce Vita belt and Bulgari gold ring.

