1 Piece, 3 Ways, 3 Girls: B Brian Atwood Red Pony Hair Boots

Maybe it’s something about the call of deep red pony hair and a stacked heel but when faced with simple lines balanced against the textural richness and intense color of B Brain Atwood’s booties, three girls each separately opted to get their minimalism on.

In other words, the boots that celeb fave Atwood designed as part of his inaugural diffusion line with The Jones Group, obviously speak for themselves.

Click through to see how I, Alyssa Vingan and Truc Nguyen styled B Brian Atwood’s red pony hair booties,$500, available atShopbop.com this Fall.

All photos: Spencer Wohlrab