1 Less Dior Mystery To Be Solved: Hannah MacGibbon at Chloé

Long before there was all this chatter about Dior, there was a mini shuffling in the realm of Chlo a French house that had seen some pretty amazing names in the role of designer like maybe Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo.

After Paolo Melim Andersson was dismissed from Chlo in 2008, everyone who cared thought Phoebe Philo would swoop back into the role she killed in, but she went and shocked everyone by instead moving over to Celine after her brief design hiatus. Instead, Hannah MacGibbon who had worked for Philo at Chlo took the job.

Recently, there had been stirrings that maybe MacGibbon may get the ax (as is the trend lately hey Galliano, hey Christophe Decarnin). It wasn’t all bad news though, some were even listing MacGibbon as a possibility to replace Galliano at Dior, although I happen to think her way with louche French sportswear is her strength, and not so much uber dramatic Couture but that’s just me.

“Hannah is still with us, that’s all I can say,” Chlo’s chief executive officer Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye, told WWD. So, it seems she’s staying put. But what does “that’s all I can say,” mean?

Chlo Spring 2012 Photo: ImaxTree