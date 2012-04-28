15 Betsey Johnson Goodies You Need To Buy (While You Still Can)

Well here’s the saddest news story we’ve heard from the fashion world this week: Cartwheeling-on-the-catwalk queen Betsey Johnson has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, with plans of closing 63 standalone boutiques and leaving 350 employees jobless, according to WWD. But as far as Betsey goes, she’ll still be working on her lower-priced line that’s carried at places like Macy’s and the like.

She’s even got her own reality TV series coming up called Betsey + Lulu, which will hit your television screen this summer. We’re guessing it will be something like E!’s Gastineau Girls from several years ago, except way less obnoxious and way less obvi plastic surgery jobs — oh, and definitely more colorful clothes, too!

Footwork moguls Steve Madden Ltd actually owns the Betsey Johnson name, and they’re still be planning to push out items like shoes, swimsuits, and intimate apparel from the brand that’s all about stripes, polka dots, floral and animal prints. And for her more runway and editorial-friendly, higher priced designs, well, we’ll probably expect to see those frilly frocks dim out in the fashion spotlight.

For any of you die-hard fans out there, now would be a good time to start stocking up on all things Betsey, especially her more je ne sais quois pieces of flair. We put together a round-up of 15 items that you can check out in the slideshow above, but hurry — who knows how long they’ll still available in stores.

Which look is your fave? Post it on StyleCaster or pin it to your Pinterest board now!