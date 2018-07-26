StyleCaster
Zuvaa Marketplace Is an Online Treasure Trove of One-of-a-Kind Finds

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

My boyfriend and I watch a lot of Shark Tank. (Don’t judge—we’re both entrepreneurial at heart.) The show is usually filled with clever gimmicks, awkward pitches and start-up ventures gone wrong, but an episode from earlier this year (that we only recently got around to watching) highlighted a business that, frankly, I’m now obsessed with.

When Kelechi Anyadiegwu came forward to make her pitch, she stood alongside three impeccably dressed women—clad head-to-toe in bold prints, punchy colors and interesting silhouettes. Anyadiegwu asked the “sharks” to invest in Zuvaa Marketplace, an online clothing boutique that sells artisan clothing and jewelry.

Anyadiegwu walked away from the pitch without an offer, but she’d certainly caught my eye. Before the episode even ended, I was already on the Zuvaa Marketplace site, browsing the myriad unique fashion finds available there and adding some of my favorites to my wishlist.

Of course, Zuvaa Marketplace’s appeal doesn’t lie exclusively in how stylish or interesting its products are; what’s even more compelling is the fact that you can shop directly from artisans—real women who specialize in creating African-inspired clothing. Supporting independent artists is incredibly important, and Zuvaa Marketplace offers shoppers a way to do exactly that.

Below, you’ll find 23 stunning pieces you can shop on Zuvaa Marketplace right now. Who knew Shark Tank would tip us off to one of the most interesting online clothing boutiques around?

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Oge Set

A printed power suit that's perfect for hotter spring and summer months.

Oge set, $150 at Becca Apparel

Photo: Becca Apparel/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Dido Kimono/Skirt Set

This kimono/skirt set is the fashion-forward co-ord your office wardrobe needs.

Dido kimono/skirt set, $120 at Tufafii

Photo: Tufafii/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Blue and Gold Pants

I'm a sucker for a printed pant—especially when they're cut as immaculately as these.

Blue and gold pants, $110 at Key Couture

Photo: Key Couture/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Asa Set

A matching set that's sexy enough for date night—and classy enough to wear to the next wedding you're invited to.

Asa set, $125 at Elora Collection

Photo: Elora Collection/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Loretta Dress Coat

This boxy dress doubles as a coat—and triples as a cardigan.

Loretta dress coat, $139 at House of uBuhle Collection

Photo: House of uBuhle Collection/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Asa Dress

An off-the-shoulder dress that feels distinctly glamorous.

Asa dress, $120 at TribalbyN

Photo: TribalbyN/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Lara Midi Dress

Because everyone needs a printed dress that fits them magnificently.

Lara midi dress, $99 at Ace Kouture

Photo: Ace Kouture/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Kasinma Maxi Dress

Quick question: Would I wear this vibrant maxi every day? Quick answer: Absolutely.

Kasinma maxi dress, $139 at Ace Kouture

Photo: Ace Kouture/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Zizi Matching Set

Turn heads in this burgundy and goldenrod matching set.

Zizi Matching Set, $150 at Becca Apparel

Photo: Tufafii/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Amina Top

Puffed sleeves in a punchy palette—need I say more?

Amina top, $65 at Becca Apparel

Photo: Becca Apparel/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Nadie Convertible Jumpsuit

The perfect jumpsuit for too-hot summer days.

Nadie convertible jumpsuit, $125 at DIARRABEL

Photo: DIARRABEL/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Maxi Swing Dress

This flowy maxi will have you yearning for the weather to stay super humid so you have an excuse to wear it all year long.

Maxi swing dress, $135 at Awelana Tibori

Photo: Awelana Tibori/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Anike Set

A sleek suit for anyone who's bored of solid colors.

Anike set, $150 at Becca Apparel

Photo: Becca Apparel/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Butterfly Wide-Leg Pants

Who can say no to such a pretty printed pant?

Butterfly wide-leg pants, $100 at Awelana Tibori

Photo: Awelana Tibori/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Ahunna Co-Ord Set

A colorful co-ord that will carry you through spring and summer.

Ahunna co-ord set, $149 at Elora Collection

Photo: Elora Collection/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Nefertiti Infinity Dress

This print maxi looks equal parts cute and comfy.

Nefertiti Infinity dress, $150 at Tribe of Dumo

Photo: Tribe of Dumo/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Cascade Shift Dress

Is it just me, or does this shift dress look mod as hell?

Cascade shift dress, $124 at M&K Wear

Photo: M&K Wear/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Rul Skirt

No closet is complete without a head-turning pencil skirt.

Rul skirt, $140 at Tufafii

Photo: Tufafii/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Moremi Jumpsuit

Because the cut of this jumpsuit is straight-up perfect.

Moremi jumpsuit, $110 at House of Nini

Photo: House of Nini/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
MFON Infinity Top

This versatile top can be worn two different ways.

MFON infinity top, $90 at ÖFUURË

Photo: ÖFUURË/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Annie Dress

Can't you just imagine yourself walking into a job interview wearing this?

Annie dress, $90 at ÖFUURË

Photo: ÖFUURË/Zuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Rukky Jumpsuit

Sleek, elegant and perfect for the holidays.

Rukky jumpsuit, $135 at TribalbyN

Photo: TribalbyNZuvaa Marketplace.
STYLECASTER | Online Boutique Zuvaa Marketplace Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Fashion Finds
Arike Set

The most stunning, most saturated way to take advantage of summer's tropical trend.

Arike set, $110 at House of Nini

Photo: House of Nini/Zuvaa Marketplace.

