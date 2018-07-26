Zuvaa Marketplace Is an Online Treasure Trove of One-of-a-Kind Finds

My boyfriend and I watch a lot of Shark Tank. (Don’t judge—we’re both entrepreneurial at heart.) The show is usually filled with clever gimmicks, awkward pitches and start-up ventures gone wrong, but an episode from earlier this year (that we only recently got around to watching) highlighted a business that, frankly, I’m now obsessed with.
When Kelechi Anyadiegwu came forward to make her pitch, she stood alongside three impeccably dressed women—clad head-to-toe in bold prints, punchy colors and interesting silhouettes. Anyadiegwu asked the “sharks” to invest in Zuvaa Marketplace, an online clothing boutique that sells artisan clothing and jewelry.
Anyadiegwu walked away from the pitch without an offer, but she’d certainly caught my eye. Before the episode even ended, I was already on the Zuvaa Marketplace site, browsing the myriad unique fashion finds available there and adding some of my favorites to my wishlist.
Of course, Zuvaa Marketplace’s appeal doesn’t lie exclusively in how stylish or interesting its products are; what’s even more compelling is the fact that you can shop directly from artisans—real women who specialize in creating African-inspired clothing. Supporting independent artists is incredibly important, and Zuvaa Marketplace offers shoppers a way to do exactly that.
Below, you’ll find 23 stunning pieces you can shop on Zuvaa Marketplace right now. Who knew Shark Tank would tip us off to one of the most interesting online clothing boutiques around?
Oge Set
A printed power suit that's perfect for hotter spring and summer months.
Oge set, $150 at Becca Apparel
Photo:
Becca Apparel/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Dido Kimono/Skirt Set
This kimono/skirt set is the fashion-forward co-ord your office wardrobe needs.
Dido kimono/skirt set, $120 at Tufafii
Photo:
Tufafii/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Blue and Gold Pants
I'm a sucker for a printed pant—especially when they're cut as immaculately as these.
Blue and gold pants, $110 at Key Couture
Photo:
Key Couture/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Asa Set
A matching set that's sexy enough for date night—and classy enough to wear to the next wedding you're invited to.
Asa set, $125 at Elora Collection
Photo:
Elora Collection/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Loretta Dress Coat
Photo:
House of uBuhle Collection/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Asa Dress
An off-the-shoulder dress that feels distinctly glamorous.
Asa dress, $120 at TribalbyN
Photo:
TribalbyN/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Lara Midi Dress
Because everyone needs a printed dress that fits them magnificently.
Lara midi dress, $99 at Ace Kouture
Photo:
Ace Kouture/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Kasinma Maxi Dress
Quick question: Would I wear this vibrant maxi every day? Quick answer: Absolutely.
Kasinma maxi dress, $139 at Ace Kouture
Photo:
Ace Kouture/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Zizi Matching Set
Turn heads in this burgundy and goldenrod matching set.
Zizi Matching Set, $150 at Becca Apparel
Photo:
Tufafii/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Amina Top
Puffed sleeves in a punchy palette—need I say more?
Amina top, $65 at Becca Apparel
Photo:
Becca Apparel/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Nadie Convertible Jumpsuit
The perfect jumpsuit for too-hot summer days.
Nadie convertible jumpsuit, $125 at DIARRABEL
Photo:
DIARRABEL/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Maxi Swing Dress
This flowy maxi will have you yearning for the weather to stay super humid so you have an excuse to wear it all year long.
Maxi swing dress, $135 at Awelana Tibori
Photo:
Awelana Tibori/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Anike Set
A sleek suit for anyone who's bored of solid colors.
Anike set, $150 at Becca Apparel
Photo:
Becca Apparel/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Butterfly Wide-Leg Pants
Who can say no to such a pretty printed pant?
Butterfly wide-leg pants, $100 at Awelana Tibori
Photo:
Awelana Tibori/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Ahunna Co-Ord Set
A colorful co-ord that will carry you through spring and summer.
Ahunna co-ord set, $149 at Elora Collection
Photo:
Elora Collection/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Nefertiti Infinity Dress
This print maxi looks equal parts cute and comfy.
Nefertiti Infinity dress, $150 at Tribe of Dumo
Photo:
Tribe of Dumo/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Cascade Shift Dress
Is it just me, or does this shift dress look mod as hell?
Cascade shift dress, $124 at M&K Wear
Photo:
M&K Wear/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Rul Skirt
No closet is complete without a head-turning pencil skirt.
Rul skirt, $140 at Tufafii
Photo:
Tufafii/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Moremi Jumpsuit
Because the cut of this jumpsuit is straight-up perfect.
Moremi jumpsuit, $110 at House of Nini
Photo:
House of Nini/Zuvaa Marketplace.
MFON Infinity Top
This versatile top can be worn two different ways.
MFON infinity top, $90 at ÖFUURË
Photo:
ÖFUURË/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Annie Dress
Can't you just imagine yourself walking into a job interview wearing this?
Annie dress, $90 at ÖFUURË
Photo:
ÖFUURË/Zuvaa Marketplace.
Rukky Jumpsuit
Sleek, elegant and perfect for the holidays.
Rukky jumpsuit, $135 at TribalbyN
Photo:
TribalbyNZuvaa Marketplace.
Arike Set
Photo:
House of Nini/Zuvaa Marketplace.