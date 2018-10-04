Zoë Kravitz’s Secret to Clear Skin Is Apple Cider Vinegar & Eucalyptus

For most of us, our skin-care routine follows the same steps: cleansing, moisturizing, SPF-ing. But for Zoë Kravitz, there’s one more step that’s critical to her red-carpet: a glass of apple cider vinegar.

In an interview with Elle, the 29-year-old actor revealed that she often drinks a glass of apple cider vinegar to boost her immune system and clear her skin. And though she doesn’t always love the taste, she does so for energy and beauty purposes. “I drink apple cider vinegar. It doesn’t taste great, but it gives you energy, helps your immune system, and is great for the skin,” Kravitz said.

However, Kravitz’s skin-care secrets don’t end there. The Big Little Lies star also has a trick for planes when your skin is dry as the desert and your breathing is difficult. For planes, Kravitz uses The Lost Explorer’s Protection Balm ($36), a natural moisturizer with eucalyptus and camphor for easy, relaxed breathing.” I apply The Lost Explorer Traveler’s Protection Balm when I’m on a plane. It’s a light, natural moisturizer.You can even put it in your nose to help you breathe better, because it has camphor and eucalyptus-leaf oils,” Kravitz said.

There you have it: the secret to Kravitz’s signature glow.