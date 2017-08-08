Zoe Kravitz Dyed Her Pixie Cut Dark Brown, and We’re Obsessed

When it comes to hair changes, Zoe Kravitz is ahead of the curve. So when celebs like Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne started following in her platinum-blonde pixie-cut footsteps, the 28-year-old must have known she had to do something major. So what’d she do? She ditched the bleach and went to the dark side.

Marking the end of this summer’s slew of light-color hair changes, Kravitz went full-on brunette recently by dying her pixie cut a near-midnight shade of dark brown. The “Big Little Lies” star casually showed off her hair change on Instagram where she posted a selfie of her trench coat’s train getting stuck in a door. (Solid effort trying to distract us from your hair change, Zoe. But we saw right through it.)

Though Kravitz didn’t credit the mastermind behind the color swap, we can assume it’s the work of her longtime hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, who has also worked on the heads of stars like Janelle Monae and Solange Knowles. In the midst of the actress’s transition from blonde to brown, Nelms snapped a photo of Kravitz’s half-and-half hair. (FYI: She’s a natural brunette.)

Let’s be honest, Kravitz can pretty much rock any hair look. And regardless if she’s a blonde or a brunette, we’re sure she’s having fun either way.