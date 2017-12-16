StyleCaster
Share

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Single Zodiac Sign

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Single Zodiac Sign

by
STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide
36 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

Whether you’re a regular horoscope checker and plan your life according to when Mercury will be retrograde, or don’t take astrology all that seriously, you can’t deny that there’s something fun about theorizing about people’s personalities according to the sun and stars. That goes for what their sign is like in dating and relationships, their sign’s signature decorating style, and—of course—what kind of holiday gift they’d most enjoy.

MORE: 20 Gifts for Your Most Extra Friend

Holiday gift shopping can be tough, but this guide will help you see the challenge in a new light: through the lens of astrology. Have a Taurus in your life who’s a total homebody? Give him or her a beautiful, soft alpaca throw to cozy up with this winter. Is your loved one a sensitive, easily stressed-out Pisces? Splurge on a millennial pink juicer so they can blend up fresh green juices to boost their immune systems. Not sure what to gift an indecisive Libra? We’ve got the perfect set of lipsticks that will give her every option she needs (and let her change her mind at the last minute).

MORE: 6 Home Decor Trends We Can’t Wait to Try in 2018

Ahead, get inspired to fill in any gaps in your gift list for those who are hardest to buy for. It’s not too late to speed-deliver any one of these items—and since they’re so perfectly tailored for every personality type under the sun, we can practically guarantee they’ll be a hit.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 36
STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aries: Away Carry-on Suitcase
Aries

Known for being bold and spontaneous, a brand new piece of carry-on luggage is just what any Aries needs for any unplanned getaways.

The Carry-On suitcase, $225 at Away

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aries: diptyque diffuser
Aries

Aries have big, energetic personalities that are sometimes unstoppable...this diffuser will help them to stop and smell the roses once in awhile.

diptyque 34 boulevard saint germain Hourglass Diffuser 2.0, $175 at diptyque

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aries: Posh Adult Coloring Book: Soothing Designs for Fun and Relaxation
Aries

An adult coloring book is perfect for the bold and passionate fire sign who is drawn to bright colors.

Posh Adult Coloring Book: Soothing Designs for Fun and Relaxation, $11.37 at Amazon

Taurus
Taurus

As one of the zodiac's biggest homebodies, Tauri will love cuddling up with this super-soft, pretty throw.

Baby alpaca throw blanket in sand, $199 at Meridian

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Taurus: Palm print
Taurus

Tauri are known for having an eye for beauty so give them something pretty to look at.

Pink Palm limited edition print, from $93 at Minted

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Taurus: Top Shelf signature gift crate
Taurus

Since this earth sign is famous for her financial wizardry—and prudence—you know she would never splurge on something this decadent for herself.

Top Shelf signature gift crate, $200 at Murray’s Cheese

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Gemini: Sleep Mask
Gemini

Geminis are known for being neurotic, anxious, and often insomniacs—help them chill out (and maybe tempt them to take a nap) with this gorgeous silk sleeping mask.

Jessica Russell Flint Tiger Tales sleep silk mask, $45 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Gemini: Blank Denim reversible metallic anorak
Gemini

This reversible jacket is perfect for the notoriously two-faced Gemini—you never know who you’re going to get but you’ll be prepared for whoever shows up.

Blank Denim reversible metallic anorak, $98 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Gemini: Rachel Zoe Box of Style
Gemini

The air sign hates to be bored so set her up for a year of style surprises with this ever-changing subscription box.

Rachel Zoe Box of Style, $349.99 for 4 boxes at Box of Style

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Cancer: SMEG 50’s retro style 2-slice toaster
Cancer

Feed the crab’s sensitive side with this nostalgic (and super chic) toaster oven.

SMEG 50’s retro style 2-slice toaster, $149.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Cancer: 2.5” Fluted Jade Ezra planter
Cancer

The water sign’s nurturing personality will make it the perfect owner for this gorgeous succulent.

2.5” Fluted Jade Ezra planter, $29.50 at The Sill

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Cancer: Copper bar tool set
Cancer

A Cancer can show his abundance of love and affection in lots of different ways, so why not channel that into cocktail-making?

Copper bar tool set, $79.95 at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Leo: Fornasetti Labbra scented candle
Leo

Above all, a Leo wants to be loved and adored and what says that more than a red lip (or 10 of them)?

Fornasetti Labbra scented candle, $195 at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Leo: Kate Spade Watch
Leo

The fire sign is so generous with her time (sometimes to a fault) so keep her punctual with this new timepiece.

Multi Stripe Silicone Park Row Watch, $150 at Kate Spade

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Leo: 14K Gold Heart ring
Leo

A Leo is known for being all heart. ‘Nuff said.

14K Gold Heart ring, $96 at Catbird

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Virgo: Giftcard for 50-min massage
Virgo

Virgos are natural people pleasers who often don’t make time for themselves—a massage will force them into some well-deserved self care.

Giftcard for 50-min massage, $80 at Chillhouse

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Virgo: Apple Watch Series 3
Virgo

Known for being uptight perfectionists, the earth sign seeks out items of form and function. What’s more well-designed yet useful than an Apple Watch?

Apple Watch Series 3, $399 at Apple

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: Hurom Slow Juicer
Virgo

This millennial-pink juicer will help health-conscious Virgos get all the fresh vitamins and nutrients they needs to stay energized.

Hurom HP Slow Juicer, $299 at Hurom

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Libra: Face mask duo
Libra

This air sign’s vain nature means they care about their skin enough to enjoy these of-the-moment facial masks.

Face mask duo $40 at Glossier

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Libra: The Perfect Bite Amuse Bouche lipstick set
Libra

An indecisive Libra needs someone to tell her which lipstick to wear—this set gives her the only four colors she needs to ever wear.

The Perfect Bite Amuse Bouche lipstick set, $25 at Sephora

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Libra: Love stories book set
Libra

A collection of the best love stories of all time is a no-brainer for the hopeless romantic Libra.

Love stories book set, $150 at Aha

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Scorpio: Gigi pom pom earrings
Scorpio

The sexy Scorpio will love these drop earrings—they’re perfect for her off-the-shoulder date-night look.

Gigi pom pom earrings, $34 at Bauble Bar

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Scorpio: Rebel hat
Scorpio

If anyone can pull off a hat with "Rebel" emblazoned in Swarovski crystals, it's Scorpio, who's a trendsetter by nature and loves making a bold fashion statement.

Harlowe Hat, $475 at Eugenia Kim

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Scorpio: Everyday leather tote
Scorpio

A possessive (and sometimes jealous) Scorpio will love a monogrammed handbag... anything that proves it’s hers and no one else’s.

Everyday leather tote, $199 at Mark & Graham

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Sagittarius: Leather tech envelope
Sagittarius

This leather tech catchall will help the archer be prepared for whatever new and exciting experiences they encounter.

Leather tech envelope, $129 at Mark & Graham

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Sagittarius: Wine subscription box
Sagittarius

Trying new things is par for the course for Sagittarius babies—this wine box subscription ensures new vinos are delivered every month.

Plonk Wine Club 3-month gift subscription, $282 at Plonk

Photo: Plonk
STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Sagittarius: Sperry Top-Sider for J.Crew saltwater boots
Sagittarius

All-weather shoes are the insurance policy every Sagittarius needs for their many adventures.

Sperry Top-Sider for J.Crew saltwater boots, $130 at J.Crew

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Capricorn: Nest thermostat 3rd generation
Capricorn

The goat likes to have control over everything in his life and a Nest thermostat makes that a no-brainer.

Nest thermostat 3rd generation, $249 at Nest

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Capricorn: Calf moon wallet
Capricorn

This earth sign is hard-working and ambitious, so give her a new wallet for all that dough she’s bound to rake in this year.

Calf moon wallet, $395 at Mansur Gavriel

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Capricorn: Puff cashmere slippers
Capricorn

Encourage your capricorn friend to take a break once in awhile to put her feet up—is Netflix and cashmere a thing?

Puff cashmere slippers, $80 at Naked Cashmere

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: Echo 2nd Generation
Aquarius

This air sign is a logical thinker through and through, and could really use this non-emotional life assistant.

Echo 2nd Generation, $99.99 at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: Melissa & Doug 1,000 Piece Knock Knock Doorways jigsaw puzzle
Aquarius

Who better to put together a thousand-piece puzzle than a logical and methodical Aquarius?

Melissa & Doug 1,000 Piece Knock Knock Doorways jigsaw puzzle, $19.61 at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: iPhone case
Aquarius

Known for having excellent social skills, Aquarius babies probably spend a lot of time on their smart phones—at least make sure they look good doing it.

iPhone case, $35.99 at Society6

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Pisces: Bath Bomb Set
Pisces

Sensitive Pisces are worry-prone and susceptible to stress, so give them the ultimate decadent bath bomb set to help them unwind in the tub.

Astronomical bath bomb set, $40 at Lush

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Pisces: Cleopatra earrings
Pisces

A true lover of the arts, a Pisces woman will appreciate these masterpiece earrings.

Cleopatra earrings, $189 at Ban.Do

STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Pisces: Prismacolor Premier colored pencils
Pisces

Professional-grade colored pencils will coax out the fish’s artistic, imaginative side.

Prismacolor Premier colored pencils 48-count, $69.99 at Target

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What Celebrities Cook for Their Loved Ones During the Holidays

What Celebrities Cook for Their Loved Ones During the Holidays
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aries: Away Carry-on Suitcase
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aries: diptyque diffuser
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aries: Posh Adult Coloring Book: Soothing Designs for Fun and Relaxation
  • Taurus
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Taurus: Palm print
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Taurus: Top Shelf signature gift crate
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Gemini: Sleep Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Gemini: Blank Denim reversible metallic anorak
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Gemini: Rachel Zoe Box of Style
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Cancer: SMEG 50’s retro style 2-slice toaster
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Cancer: 2.5” Fluted Jade Ezra planter
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Cancer: Copper bar tool set
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Leo: Fornasetti Labbra scented candle
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Leo: Kate Spade Watch
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Leo: 14K Gold Heart ring
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Virgo: Giftcard for 50-min massage
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Virgo: Apple Watch Series 3
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: Hurom Slow Juicer
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Libra: Face mask duo
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Libra: The Perfect Bite Amuse Bouche lipstick set
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Libra: Love stories book set
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Scorpio: Gigi pom pom earrings
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Scorpio: Rebel hat
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Scorpio: Everyday leather tote
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Sagittarius: Leather tech envelope
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Sagittarius: Wine subscription box
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Sagittarius: Sperry Top-Sider for J.Crew saltwater boots
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Capricorn: Nest thermostat 3rd generation
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Capricorn: Calf moon wallet
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Capricorn: Puff cashmere slippers
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: Echo 2nd Generation
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: Melissa & Doug 1,000 Piece Knock Knock Doorways jigsaw puzzle
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Aquarius: iPhone case
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Pisces: Bath Bomb Set
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Pisces: Cleopatra earrings
  • STYLECASTER | Zodiac Gift Guide | Pisces: Prismacolor Premier colored pencils
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share