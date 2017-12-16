The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Single Zodiac Sign

Whether you’re a regular horoscope checker and plan your life according to when Mercury will be retrograde, or don’t take astrology all that seriously, you can’t deny that there’s something fun about theorizing about people’s personalities according to the sun and stars. That goes for what their sign is like in dating and relationships, their sign’s signature decorating style, and—of course—what kind of holiday gift they’d most enjoy.

Holiday gift shopping can be tough, but this guide will help you see the challenge in a new light: through the lens of astrology. Have a Taurus in your life who’s a total homebody? Give him or her a beautiful, soft alpaca throw to cozy up with this winter. Is your loved one a sensitive, easily stressed-out Pisces? Splurge on a millennial pink juicer so they can blend up fresh green juices to boost their immune systems. Not sure what to gift an indecisive Libra? We’ve got the perfect set of lipsticks that will give her every option she needs (and let her change her mind at the last minute).

Ahead, get inspired to fill in any gaps in your gift list for those who are hardest to buy for. It’s not too late to speed-deliver any one of these items—and since they’re so perfectly tailored for every personality type under the sun, we can practically guarantee they’ll be a hit.