The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Single Zodiac Sign

Whether you’re a regular horoscope checker and plan your life according to when Mercury will be retrograde, or don’t take astrology all that seriously, you can’t deny that there’s something fun about theorizing about people’s personalities according to the sun and stars. That goes for what their sign is like in dating and relationships, their sign’s signature decorating style, and—of course—what kind of holiday gift they’d most enjoy.
Holiday gift shopping can be tough, but this guide will help you see the challenge in a new light: through the lens of astrology. Have a Taurus in your life who’s a total homebody? Give him or her a beautiful, soft alpaca throw to cozy up with this winter. Is your loved one a sensitive, easily stressed-out Pisces? Splurge on a millennial pink juicer so they can blend up fresh green juices to boost their immune systems. Not sure what to gift an indecisive Libra? We’ve got the perfect set of lipsticks that will give her every option she needs (and let her change her mind at the last minute).
Ahead, get inspired to fill in any gaps in your gift list for those who are hardest to buy for. It’s not too late to speed-deliver any one of these items—and since they’re so perfectly tailored for every personality type under the sun, we can practically guarantee they’ll be a hit.
Aries
Known for being bold and spontaneous, a brand new piece of carry-on luggage is just what any Aries needs for any unplanned getaways.
The Carry-On suitcase, $225 at Away
Aries
Aries have big, energetic personalities that are sometimes unstoppable...this diffuser will help them to stop and smell the roses once in awhile.
diptyque 34 boulevard saint germain Hourglass Diffuser 2.0, $175 at diptyque
Aries
An adult coloring book is perfect for the bold and passionate fire sign who is drawn to bright colors.
Posh Adult Coloring Book: Soothing Designs for Fun and Relaxation, $11.37 at Amazon
Taurus
As one of the zodiac's biggest homebodies, Tauri will love cuddling up with this super-soft, pretty throw.
Baby alpaca throw blanket in sand, $199 at Meridian
Taurus
Tauri are known for having an eye for beauty so give them something pretty to look at.
Pink Palm limited edition print, from $93 at Minted
Taurus
Since this earth sign is famous for her financial wizardry—and prudence—you know she would never splurge on something this decadent for herself.
Top Shelf signature gift crate, $200 at Murray’s Cheese
Gemini
Geminis are known for being neurotic, anxious, and often insomniacs—help them chill out (and maybe tempt them to take a nap) with this gorgeous silk sleeping mask.
Jessica Russell Flint Tiger Tales sleep silk mask, $45 at Shopbop
Gemini
This reversible jacket is perfect for the notoriously two-faced Gemini—you never know who you’re going to get but you’ll be prepared for whoever shows up.
Blank Denim reversible metallic anorak, $98 at Shopbop
Gemini
The air sign hates to be bored so set her up for a year of style surprises with this ever-changing subscription box.
Rachel Zoe Box of Style, $349.99 for 4 boxes at Box of Style
Cancer
Feed the crab’s sensitive side with this nostalgic (and super chic) toaster oven.
SMEG 50’s retro style 2-slice toaster, $149.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Cancer
The water sign’s nurturing personality will make it the perfect owner for this gorgeous succulent.
2.5” Fluted Jade Ezra planter, $29.50 at The Sill
Cancer
A Cancer can show his abundance of love and affection in lots of different ways, so why not channel that into cocktail-making?
Copper bar tool set, $79.95 at Crate & Barrel
Leo
Above all, a Leo wants to be loved and adored and what says that more than a red lip (or 10 of them)?
Fornasetti Labbra scented candle, $195 at Neiman Marcus
Leo
The fire sign is so generous with her time (sometimes to a fault) so keep her punctual with this new timepiece.
Multi Stripe Silicone Park Row Watch, $150 at Kate Spade
Leo
A Leo is known for being all heart. ‘Nuff said.
14K Gold Heart ring, $96 at Catbird
Virgo
Virgos are natural people pleasers who often don’t make time for themselves—a massage will force them into some well-deserved self care.
Giftcard for 50-min massage, $80 at Chillhouse
Virgo
Known for being uptight perfectionists, the earth sign seeks out items of form and function. What’s more well-designed yet useful than an Apple Watch?
Apple Watch Series 3, $399 at Apple
Virgo
This millennial-pink juicer will help health-conscious Virgos get all the fresh vitamins and nutrients they needs to stay energized.
Hurom HP Slow Juicer, $299 at Hurom
Libra
This air sign’s vain nature means they care about their skin enough to enjoy these of-the-moment facial masks.
Face mask duo $40 at Glossier
Libra
An indecisive Libra needs someone to tell her which lipstick to wear—this set gives her the only four colors she needs to ever wear.
The Perfect Bite Amuse Bouche lipstick set, $25 at Sephora
Libra
A collection of the best love stories of all time is a no-brainer for the hopeless romantic Libra.
Love stories book set, $150 at Aha
Scorpio
The sexy Scorpio will love these drop earrings—they’re perfect for her off-the-shoulder date-night look.
Gigi pom pom earrings, $34 at Bauble Bar
Scorpio
If anyone can pull off a hat with "Rebel" emblazoned in Swarovski crystals, it's Scorpio, who's a trendsetter by nature and loves making a bold fashion statement.
Harlowe Hat, $475 at Eugenia Kim
Scorpio
A possessive (and sometimes jealous) Scorpio will love a monogrammed handbag... anything that proves it’s hers and no one else’s.
Everyday leather tote, $199 at Mark & Graham
Sagittarius
This leather tech catchall will help the archer be prepared for whatever new and exciting experiences they encounter.
Leather tech envelope, $129 at Mark & Graham
Sagittarius
Trying new things is par for the course for Sagittarius babies—this wine box subscription ensures new vinos are delivered every month.
Plonk Wine Club 3-month gift subscription, $282 at Plonk
Photo:
Plonk
Sagittarius
All-weather shoes are the insurance policy every Sagittarius needs for their many adventures.
Sperry Top-Sider for J.Crew saltwater boots, $130 at J.Crew
Capricorn
The goat likes to have control over everything in his life and a Nest thermostat makes that a no-brainer.
Nest thermostat 3rd generation, $249 at Nest
Capricorn
This earth sign is hard-working and ambitious, so give her a new wallet for all that dough she’s bound to rake in this year.
Calf moon wallet, $395 at Mansur Gavriel
Capricorn
Encourage your capricorn friend to take a break once in awhile to put her feet up—is Netflix and cashmere a thing?
Puff cashmere slippers, $80 at Naked Cashmere
Aquarius
This air sign is a logical thinker through and through, and could really use this non-emotional life assistant.
Echo 2nd Generation, $99.99 at Amazon
Aquarius
Who better to put together a thousand-piece puzzle than a logical and methodical Aquarius?
Melissa & Doug 1,000 Piece Knock Knock Doorways jigsaw puzzle, $19.61 at Amazon
Aquarius
Known for having excellent social skills, Aquarius babies probably spend a lot of time on their smart phones—at least make sure they look good doing it.
iPhone case, $35.99 at Society6
Pisces
Sensitive Pisces are worry-prone and susceptible to stress, so give them the ultimate decadent bath bomb set to help them unwind in the tub.
Astronomical bath bomb set, $40 at Lush
Pisces
A true lover of the arts, a Pisces woman will appreciate these masterpiece earrings.
Cleopatra earrings, $189 at Ban.Do
Pisces
Professional-grade colored pencils will coax out the fish’s artistic, imaginative side.
Prismacolor Premier colored pencils 48-count, $69.99 at Target