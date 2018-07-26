Ogle These 23 Gorgeous Mansions to Fuel Your Real Estate Goals

Look, it’s hard out there for a twenty-something. Wages are low, debt is high and we’re all just trying to make our rent. In an economy where we can’t foot the bill on an avocado toast without checking in on our checking account, we could all use an outlet that embeds us in opulent fantasy every once in a while. That’s where Zillow comes in.
Through some Faustian agreement I can’t comprehend, Zillow has gained access to info on pretty much any house that’s ever been on the market. I’ve used it to check on my childhood home and snoop on my neighbors, but my all-time favorite use is for daydreaming.
With a few simple clicks, I can browse some of the grandest mansions in the country and take virtual tours of all of them. As I peruse the photos (which show interiors and exteriors), I find myself lost in fantasy—this home is mine, this is the furniture I would buy for it, this is the life I would live in it, etc.
For a few brief moments, I can live vicariously through the people who own (or once owned) these homes—and ignore the fact that I’m doing all this from my “cozy” 500-square-foot apartment. (And I’ll admit, one of my favorite things to do in this fantasy is criticize these literal palaces for the most minor of faults. The backup master bath doesn’t even have a jacuzzi? What squalor!)
Flip through the below slideshow to find some of the dreamiest, most stunning (or at least, most intriguing) mansions I’ve come across on Zillow. Here, you’ll find remote Hawaiian getaways, luxury New York penthouse apartments, Colorado ski retreats and so much more. The sky is truly the limit here in ZillowLand.
Malibu, Calif. ($81.5 million)
This topsy turvy woodsy malibu palace can be yours for only 81.5 mil. Johnny Carson used to live here; if it's good enough for him, it's good enough for you.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
The MLS.
New York, N.Y. ($29.8 million)
Complete with a three separate terraces (one of which is 1,000 square feet)—so you can look down on people, literally.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Los Angeles, Calif. ($175 million)
If you're going to dabble in the Hollywood lifestyle, why not do it in a 56,000-square-foot palace that's "larger than the White House?" And of course there's a movie theater—I can't believe you even asked.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
The MLS.
Portland, Ore. ($2.95 million)
Get your fancy on in this elegant estate, which seems to be dominated by themed rooms. Complete with a saltwater pool, breakfast solarium and an outdoor fireplace.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Seattle, Wash. ($3.43 million)
This Seattle penthouse puts you at literal eye level with the Seattle Space Needle. The height of luxury.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
NWMLS.
Park City, Utah ($2.75 million)
How about this for a mountainous mansionous mansion? Pass the, uh, elk leg, curl up in front of one of the six fireplaces and enjoy those immaculate mountain views.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
WFRMLS.
Southampton, N.Y. ($7.25 million)
A fun Hamptons house for you to pretend you’re a principal character on the Showtime series Billions. Plus, it was literally built this year—meaning whoever buys it gets to be one of its first tenants.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
San Francisco, Calif. ($5.27 million)
Check out this San Fransion (San Francisco mansion—keep up), which comes complete with a closet that looks like it belongs to a spoiled character in a Disney Channel show.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
San Francisco, Calif. ($5.99 million)
Are you more of a townhouse-y person? Maybe this 5 million dollar home will be right up your alley. Perks: The interior designer clearly has a thing for exposed metal, and there's a ladder in the kitchen to help you reach your hundreds of cabinets.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
SFARMLS.
Carmel, Calif. ($5.69 million)
Check out this twisty, windy estate—complete with lofts to hide on and what looks to be a bunker-style wine cellar in the back.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Miami, Fla. ($20 million)
Without Googling it, I can tell you with 98 percent certainty that this was used as a location in the TV show Burn Notice.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
New York, N.Y. ($29.7 million)
At over 8,000 square feet, this sprawling Manhattan apartment takes up the entire 65th floor of its building. Oh, and did I mention it has two kitchens? (I wonder if they'll let you keep the very unnerving painting of the horse that lives right above the master bed—fingers crossed.)
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
New York, N.Y. ($59 million)
Oh, was that last one not good enough for you? How’s $59 million then? Seven beds. Ten baths. Fourteen-thousand square feet. Did I mention it's on the top floor of its building and has a view of the Statue of Liberty?
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Corcoran.
Malibu, Calif. ($20.5 million)
You always know you're in good hands when your house has a proper name, and even more so if that name is French. The Chateau de Grace is seven bedrooms and 13 baths worth of pure Malibu bliss, complete with its own stables.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
The MLS.
Denver, Colo. ($10.75 million)
Do you prefer your elegant condo with a mountain view? Take a peep at this luxury multi-level penthouse located on the 44th and 45th floors of the Four Seasons Denver.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Honolulu, Hawaii ($22 million)
Who doesn't need a beach getaway? This cottage is a bit on the modest side (only four bedrooms and five bathrooms) but it does come with "private deeded access" to the beach below.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
HI Central MLS.
Charleston, S.C. ($7.28 million)
What's not to love about this tall-ass home? It even comes with guesthouse positioned across the pool from you so you can house all your friends.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Daniel Island, S.C. ($3.85 million)
Do you think beach houses are a bit gauche? Are you looking for something earthier? This swampy South Carolina paradise is here to make all your dreams come true.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Vail, Colo. ($16.9 million)
If you ever find yourself in need of a spa day you might want to check out this Colorado estate that comes complete with a literal "spa grotto."
See more of the home here.
Photo:
VMLS.
La Jolla, Calif. ($11.8 million)
This home is literally called the "Marine Lair"—probably because of its killer beach views. (And for what it's worth, the photos of the garage heavily feature not one, but two of the current owner's Ferraris.)
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Zillow.
Vail, Colo. ($17 million)
This delightfully decorated cottage is filled with intricate woodwork—plus, there's a pool, wet bar and hot tub in the back.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
VMLS.
San Francisco, Calif. ($10.75 million)
Check out this character-filled San Francisco house, complete with a walk-out garden and a rooftop jacuzzi.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
SFARMLS.
Los Angeles, Calif. ($4.69 million)
Finally, let's conclude our list with a little history. For just a measly $4.69 million, you can own the site of one of the most famous murders in Los Angeles history—the "Black Dahlia" house.
See more of the home here.
Photo:
Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
