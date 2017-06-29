The Internet Is Going Nuts Over Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ Red Carpet Outfit

It’s your friendly neighborhood red carpet queen…Zendaya Coleman. For years, the 20-year-old has kept us shook with her drool-worthy street style and her YAASSS-inducing red carpet looks, so when it came time for the world premiere of Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” to roll around, we knew the Disney Channel star was planning something good.

Of course, the newly minted Marvel star did not disappoint and showed up yesterday in the most gorgeous ensemble: a hot pink Grecian-style gown with matching shoes and a train that seemed to go on for days. (Looks like Zendaya upped wearing pink on Wednesdays to a whole new level. Regina George is shook.) The gown, which was designed by Ralph & Russo, also featured thigh-high slit (cause homegirl gotta show off her legs) and a choker-style scarf (much like a Marvel superhero cape) that floated behind her like the ethereal queen she is.

Naturally, we weren’t the only ones who were living for Zendaya’s look. Like the right-minded people they are, the Internet also went nuts for the singer’s outfit, as well as the equally slay-worthy ensemble of her “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star, Laura Herrier.

While we don’t really know who Zendaya is playing in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (maybe her outfit was all a ploy to distract us), we do know that the actress is swinging in hard as one of our fave style superheroes. (Watch your back, Spidey.)