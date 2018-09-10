Every Drool-Worthy Color Zayn Malik Has Ever Dyed His Hair

There are hair chameleons, and then there’s Zayn Malik. In the last year alone, the 25-year-old singer’s hair has gone from lavender to sea-foam green to psychedelic silver. And that’s only in 2018. In the decade he’s spent in the spotlight, Malik has dyed his hair dozens of colors, including several shades of blonde, and we’re here to track every drool-worthy shade he’s ever been.

As much as we love the former One Direction member’s natural jet-black hair, his adventures into neon and pastel are what really stand out in our mind. Whether Malik actually permanently dyed his hair these shades is still up for debate (it’s hard to believe that he would dye his hair three colors in a matter of weeks), but we’re still loving how much inspo he’s giving our locks. See his coolest hair colors ahead.