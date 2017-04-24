Zayn Malik’s B-Day Message to Gigi Hadid Is ‘Everything’

Happy birthday to Gigi Hadid, who rang in her 22nd year yesterday. And there’s no better way to celebrate than for her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, to post a shot of himself wrapping her in a tender embrace, with the caption, “happy birthday to my everything ❤️.” Which is exactly what happened, because those two are #RelationshipGoals if we’ve ever seen them.

Malik’s black-and-white photo shows himself kissing Gigi on the cheek while she closes her eyes and smiles. It’s the sweetest pic ever, and the perfect way to celebrate the model’s b-day.

Gigi also posted a shot of herself with Zayn for her big day yesterday. In it, she’s holding an amazing looking cake with the words “Happy birthday Gigi” on it, wearing a pink blazer and once again getting a kiss on the cheek from Z. “💕,” she wrote.

But Gigi’s birthday wasn’t all about herself and her boo. Her sister, Bella Hadid, also posted a whopping 10 pics of herself and her sister in honor of her big day. “Happy birthday to my best friend FOR F**king LIFE!!!!!!!! 🦋❤️🦋❤️💘💘💘💘,” she wrote. “My role model! My person. I feel so lucky every day to call you my sister. I didn’t know anyone could be so generous, smart, funny, talented, hard working, artistic, loving, respectful AND beautiful all at the same damn time!!! You make me laugh until I pee and even when I don’t want to smile, you are just about the only person that can make me. 🤣Every one that knows you, immediately feels the incredible energy that radiates throughout you. ✨✨Thank you for always being yourself, nothing more and nothing less. You are my other half & I don’t know what I would ever do without you. I love you with all of my heart Squeegee. ❤️🌈💫🔥 @gigihadid,” Bella concluded.

Happy birthday, Gigi!