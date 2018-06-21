27 Summer Necessities to Scoop up from Zara’s Semi-Annual Sale

Twice a year, Zara puts on a store-wide (and site-wide) sale. And everything must go. The hundreds of tops, bottoms, accessories, and everything in between are all discounted, and then discounted further, and then discounted further—until it all sells out.

These sales are godsends, but they’re also immensely competitive, because everyone is shopping at the same damn time. I’ve already bought four things from Zara’s current semiannual sale—not because I’ve had my eye on them for forever, but because I was pretty sure I wanted them and knew they’d probably sell out before I finished making up my mind. (At least they’re discounted, right?)

Since I’ve already perused the sale’s offerings, I figured I’d highlight a few gems I came across during my digital window-shopping. Ahead, you’ll find 27 summer-friendly items you can get for major discounts at Zara’s semi-annual sale. Don’t stress out, but if you like what you see, you probably don’t want to wait too long to click “check out.” (Like I said before, at least they’re discounted, right?)