27 Summer Necessities to Scoop up from Zara’s Semi-Annual Sale

Twice a year, Zara puts on a store-wide (and site-wide) sale. And everything must go. The hundreds of tops, bottoms, accessories, and everything in between are all discounted, and then discounted further, and then discounted further—until it all sells out.
These sales are godsends, but they’re also immensely competitive, because everyone is shopping at the same damn time. I’ve already bought four things from Zara’s current semiannual sale—not because I’ve had my eye on them for forever, but because I was pretty sure I wanted them and knew they’d probably sell out before I finished making up my mind. (At least they’re discounted, right?)
Since I’ve already perused the sale’s offerings, I figured I’d highlight a few gems I came across during my digital window-shopping. Ahead, you’ll find 27 summer-friendly items you can get for major discounts at Zara’s semi-annual sale. Don’t stress out, but if you like what you see, you probably don’t want to wait too long to click “check out.” (Like I said before, at least they’re discounted, right?)
Gingham Checkered Pants, $30
Nothing says summer like a gingham power suit.
Buy it here: $30
Braided Flat Shoes, $50
These woven loafers are sure to match any warm-weather outfit you throw on.
Buy it here: $50
Rustic Striped Midi Skirt, $26
This breezy skirt will dress up any tee while keeping you comfortable.
Buy it here: $26
Mat-Effect Tote Bag, $50
Because straw bags are this season's must-have accessory.
Buy it here: $50
Pants with Side Vents, $26
A pair of flowy pants is the answer to all your it's-way-too-hot-outside woes.
Buy it here: $26
Printed Fabric Slides, $30
Slides are everywhere these days. Everywhere.
Buy it here: $30
Cropped Print Top, $30
This printed co-ord is too cute.
Buy it here: $30
Wrinkled Dress, $20
Lightweight maxi dresses are vital in humid weather.
Buy it here: $20
Maxi Floral Print Headband, $10
Great for keeping your hair out of your face—and adding a pop of color to any look.
Buy it here: $10
Check Tunic, $46
Can't you just see yourself picnicking in this?
Buy it here: $46
Two-Toned Basket Shopper, $30
Perfect for the beach, the park, and the office.
Buy it here: $30
Knit Top, $16
There are countless ways to style this red knit crop top.
Buy it here: $16
Floral Polka Dot Print Jumpsuit, $30
Because everyone needs at least one comfy-cute romper.
Buy it here: $30
Printed Bandeau Top, $16
It's bandeau season, y'all.
Buy it here: $16
Oversized Dress, $23
A cozy basic you can dress down and up.
Buy it here: $23
Print Velvet Pants, $30
Consider this sale your excuse to buy a pair of bold, tropical print pants.
Buy it here: $30
Shiny Multicolored Striped Top, $16
This woven top has been on my wishlist for months.
Buy it here: $16
Printed Fabric Slide, $36
A dressier approach to the slide trend you're seeing everywhere.
Buy it here: $36
Check Dress, $50
A vintage take on the modern plaid dress.
Buy it here: $50
Pleated Dress with Contrasting Print, $30
A sundress for the girl with the all-black wardrobe.
Buy it here: $30
Embroidered Strap Top, $18
What's summer without a lightweight embroidered top?
Buy it here: $18
Striped Tote Bag, $30
A summer bag you can carry during any season.
Buy it here: $30
Wave Print Crop Top, $16
Shop this crop top with its matching skirt for a seriously bold night-out look.
Buy it here: $16
Dress with Contrasting Ribbed Detail, $50
This breezy sundress is the answer to our millennial pink prayers.
Buy it here: $50
Striped Jersey Dress, $26
Hot weather's the perfect excuse to wear a mini dress, right?
Buy it here: $26
Printed Culotte Jumpsuit, $40
This jumpsuit will carry you from day to night with little effort.
Buy it here: $40
Floral Windbreaker, $46
For those days when it's too cool to go without a jacket—but too hot to wear a heavy one.
Buy it here: $46
