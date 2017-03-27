Here’s What to Buy From Zara’s Spring 2017 Collection with $100

By now, we all know that at any given moment, Zara’s wares are a solid indiction of trends both present and future. It’s how we were first tipped off that mules would finally make their way to the masses, and that the off-the-shoulder trend will live on. And now that the Spanish fast-fashion retailer has released its latest round of new arrivals, here’s what we know: Florals are back, poplin is sticking around, frills aren’t going anywhere—and ribbons are making a resurgence in a big way.
But because nobody has time to flip through the hundreds of new products that just made their way onto the site, we scoured Zara’s latest drops to find the *best* spring wares to scoop up—and they’re all under $100. Our 29 top picks—including a wooden heel, a gingham top, and a majorly chic basket bag—to add to cart, below.
Gingham Embroidered Top, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Off-the-Shoulder Top, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Wooden Wedge Shoe, $89.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Asymmetric Tunic, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Double-Breasted Ballerina Cardigan, $25.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Crop Top with Knot, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
High Waist Shorts, $25.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Poplin Top with Frilled Sleeves, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Embroidered High Heel Sandals, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Frilled-Sleeve Dress, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Double-Breasted Jacket, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Split Suede Tote Bag, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Floral Print Flowing Dress, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Backless Sandals, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Poplin Shirt with Embroidered Pineapple, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Trousers with Frills, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Flat Leather Shoes with Buckle, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Braided Crossbody Bag, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Halter Top with Eyelets Detail, $19.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Floral Fabric High Heel Ankle Boots, $89.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Side-Printed Flared Trousers, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Tropical Minaudiere, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Earrings, $19.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Printed Popline Skirt with Frill, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Silver-Toned High Heel Mules, $59.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Flowing Frilled Trousers, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Round Resin Sunglasses, $22.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
High-Rise Trousers, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Mini Leather Crossbody Bag with Chain, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara