31 All-Season Investment Pieces to Score at Zara’s Huge Semi-Annual Sale

It might be June, but thanks to Zara, Christmas came early this year. The brand just launched one of its iconic semi-annual sales, meaning both IRL and online is discounted. We repeat: Everything. If there was ever a time to fill in the holes in your wardrobe, it’s now.
I can thank these semi-annual sales for most of the staples in my closet. I’ve snagged $5 tanks, $20 tops, and $50 winter coats. Today, I’ve already bought two black dresses, a trench coat, and a pair of heeled boots. (I know, I’m out of control.)
Acquiring the myriad items that round out a wardrobe feels a lot less anxiety-inducing when you’re shopping discounted prices. Not only are you saving serious cash, but you can rest assured knowing you’ll wear these pieces time and again, season after season.
We took the stress out of sifting through hundreds of items and hand-picked 31 key investment pieces you definitely won’t regret grabbing from the sale.
Striped Double-Breasted Blazer, $60
Because everyone needs a power blazer.
$119, Zara
Animal Print Ankle Boots, $60
These statement-making booties will take any outfit from bold to bolder.
$90, Zara
Textured Shift Dress, $13
I mean, it's a little black dress. Who can resist a little black dress?
$26, Zara
Striped Blouse, $36
Nothing says timeless like a structured pinstripe top.
$50, Zara
Trench Coat with Trims, $46
A sporty spin on the ever-popular camel trench.
$120, Zara
Buckled Platform Slides, $36
Because you can wear these with your lounge clothes and your fancy ones.
$50, Zara
Wide-Leg Malibu Jeans, $46
Wide-leg jeans are in high-demand. Might as well snag a pair while they're on sale.
$70, Zara
Long Ribbed Dress, $26
A long-sleeve midi might be the most effortlessly chic piece of clothing there is.
$50, Zara
Set of Hoops, $13
Because these probably go with everything in your closet.
$19, Zara
Floral Print Blazer, $46
It's fair to be on the fence about getting something as bold as a printed co-ord. But the buy's a lot easier to justify when the clothes are discounted.
$60, Zara
Plush Jersey Skirt, $16
A comfy pencil skirt will keep you feeling cozy and looking professional.
$26, Zara
Leather Ankle Boots, $100
The perfect addition to any edgy outfit.
$130, Zara
Striped Shirt, $30
No closet is complete without at least one bold button-down.
$46, Zara
Pleated Velvet Skirt, $26
It might be the off-season for this black velvet skirt, but you'll be glad you have it when the weather gets cold again.
$46, Zara
Leather Mini City Bag, $90
It's hard to say no to a brown leather handbag.
$149, Zara
Water Repellant Raincoat, $46
For the person who needs a new raincoat—and hates the way they usually look.
$100, Zara
Jacquard Skirt, $13
This pinstripe pencil skirt is a stylish addition to any office-appropriate wardrobe.
$18, Zara
Mini Dress, $50
Excellent for any parties you're invited to this summer. (And with tights, it'll be just as great to wear during fall and winter, too.)
$100, Zara
Leather High Heel Boots, $130
If you don't already own a pair of heeled boots, now's your chance.
$230, Zara
Pleated Leopard Print Dress, $24
I'm a big believer in the power of the kaftan.
$36, Zara
Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt, $10
A ribbed black tee for anyone who doesn't already have one.
$15, Zara
Embossed Messenger Bag, $18
A crossbody bag that's great for every season.
$23, Zara
Flared Pleated Pants, $26
These flared pants are perfect for a night out, regardless of what the weather's doing.
$40, Zara
Striped Shirt-Dress, $26
I've never met a shirt-dress I didn't like.
$46, Zara
Top with Contrasting Trims, $10
A black tank that's practically designed for summer.
$15, Zara
Metal Bridge Sunglasses, $18
Because you can never have too many pairs of sunglasses.
$26, Zara
Combined Dress, $26
A flowy midi-dress with a structural silhouette.
$46, Zara
Pants with Side Stripe, $30
Dress these track pants up or down, depending on where you're headed.
$46, Zara
Check Jumpsuit, $50
Because a neutral jumpsuit is the most convenient thing to throw on in a rush.
$70, Zara
Embossed Leather Loafers, $60
No wardrobe is complete without a pair of solid black flats.
$90, Zara
Oversized Textured Tunic, $16
Not gonna lie, I bought this the moment I saw it on sale.
$30, Zara
