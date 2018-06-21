StyleCaster
31 All-Season Investment Pieces to Score at Zara's Huge Semi-Annual Sale

31 All-Season Investment Pieces to Score at Zara's Huge Semi-Annual Sale

Lindsey Lanquist
31 All-Season Investment Pieces to Score at Zara’s Huge Semi-Annual Sale
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

It might be June, but thanks to Zara, Christmas came early this year. The brand just launched one of its iconic semi-annual sales, meaning both IRL and online is discounted. We repeat: Everything. If there was ever a time to fill in the holes in your wardrobe, it’s now.

I can thank these semi-annual sales for most of the staples in my closet. I’ve snagged $5 tanks, $20 tops, and $50 winter coats. Today, I’ve already bought two black dresses, a trench coat, and a pair of heeled boots. (I know, I’m out of control.)

MORE: 27 Summer Necessities to Scoop up from Zara’s Semi-Annual Sale

Acquiring the myriad items that round out a wardrobe feels a lot less anxiety-inducing when you’re shopping discounted prices. Not only are you saving serious cash, but you can rest assured knowing you’ll wear these pieces time and again, season after season.

We took the stress out of sifting through hundreds of items and hand-picked 31 key investment pieces you definitely won’t regret grabbing from the sale.

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Striped Double-Breasted Blazer
Striped Double-Breasted Blazer, $60

Because everyone needs a power blazer.

Buy it here: $60 $119, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Animal Print Ankle Boots
Animal Print Ankle Boots, $60

These statement-making booties will take any outfit from bold to bolder.

Buy it here: $60 $90, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Textured Shift Dress
Textured Shift Dress, $13

I mean, it's a little black dress. Who can resist a little black dress?

Buy it here: $13 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Striped Blouse
Striped Blouse, $36

Nothing says timeless like a structured pinstripe top.

Buy it here: $36 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Trench Coat with Trims
Trench Coat with Trims, $46

A sporty spin on the ever-popular camel trench.

Buy it here: $46 $120, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Buckled Platform Slides
Buckled Platform Slides, $36

Because you can wear these with your lounge clothes and your fancy ones.

Buy it here: $36 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Wide-Leg Malibu Jeans
Wide-Leg Malibu Jeans, $46

Wide-leg jeans are in high-demand. Might as well snag a pair while they're on sale.

Buy it here: $46 $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Long Ribbed Dress
Long Ribbed Dress, $26

A long-sleeve midi might be the most effortlessly chic piece of clothing there is.

Buy it here: $26 $50, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Set of Hoops
Set of Hoops, $13

Because these probably go with everything in your closet.

Buy it here: $13 $19, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Floral Print Blazer
Floral Print Blazer, $46

It's fair to be on the fence about getting something as bold as a printed co-ord. But the buy's a lot easier to justify when the clothes are discounted.

Buy it here: $46 $60, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces |
Plush Jersey Skirt, $16

A comfy pencil skirt will keep you feeling cozy and looking professional.

Buy it here: $16 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Leather Ankle Boots
Leather Ankle Boots, $100

The perfect addition to any edgy outfit.

Buy it here: $100 $130, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Striped Shirt
Striped Shirt, $30

No closet is complete without at least one bold button-down.

Buy it here: $30 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Pleated Velvet Skirt
Pleated Velvet Skirt, $26

It might be the off-season for this black velvet skirt, but you'll be glad you have it when the weather gets cold again.

Buy it here: $26 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Leather Mini City Bag
Leather Mini City Bag, $90

It's hard to say no to a brown leather handbag.

Buy it here: $90 $149, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Water Repellant Raincoat
Water Repellant Raincoat, $46

For the person who needs a new raincoat—and hates the way they usually look.

Buy it here: $46 $100, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Jacquard Skirt
Jacquard Skirt, $13

This pinstripe pencil skirt is a stylish addition to any office-appropriate wardrobe.

Buy it here: $13 $18, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Mini Dress
Mini Dress, $50

Excellent for any parties you're invited to this summer. (And with tights, it'll be just as great to wear during fall and winter, too.)

Buy it here: $50 $100, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Leather High Heel Boots
Leather High Heel Boots, $130

If you don't already own a pair of heeled boots, now's your chance.

Buy it here: $130 $230, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Pleated Leopard Print Dress
Pleated Leopard Print Dress, $24

I'm a big believer in the power of the kaftan.

Buy it here: $23 $36, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt
Sleeveless Ribbed T-Shirt, $10

A ribbed black tee for anyone who doesn't already have one.

Buy it here: $10 $15, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Embossed Messenger Bag
Embossed Messenger Bag, $18

A crossbody bag that's great for every season.

Buy it here: $18 $23, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Flared Pleated Pants
Flared Pleated Pants, $26

These flared pants are perfect for a night out, regardless of what the weather's doing.

Buy it here: $26 $40, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Striped Shirt-Dress
Striped Shirt-Dress, $26

I've never met a shirt-dress I didn't like.

Buy it here: $26 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Top with Contrasting Trims
Top with Contrasting Trims, $10

A black tank that's practically designed for summer.

Buy it here: $10 $15, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Metal Bridge Sunglasses
Metal Bridge Sunglasses, $18

Because you can never have too many pairs of sunglasses.

Buy it here: $18 $26, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Combined Dress
Combined Dress, $26

A flowy midi-dress with a structural silhouette.

Buy it here: $26 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Pants with Side Stripe
Pants with Side Stripe, $30

Dress these track pants up or down, depending on where you're headed.

Buy it here: $30 $46, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Check Jumpsuit
Check Jumpsuit, $50

Because a neutral jumpsuit is the most convenient thing to throw on in a rush.

Buy it here: $50 $70, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Embossed Leather Loafers
Embossed Leather Loafers, $60

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of solid black flats.

Buy it here: $60 $90, Zara

Photo: Zara
STYLECASTER | Zara Sale Investment Pieces | Oversized Textured Tunic
Oversized Textured Tunic, $16

Not gonna lie, I bought this the moment I saw it on sale.

Buy it here: $16 $30, Zara

Photo: Zara

