StyleCaster
Share

Zara’s Mid-Season Sale Is On! Here’s What to Buy Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

Zara’s Mid-Season Sale Is On! Here’s What to Buy Right Now

by
Zara Sale March 2017
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Zara

Zara’s mid-season sale is on—and you know what that means: Tons of insane deals on awesome pieces like leather jackets, winter coats, poplin shirts, and everything in between. This time around, the retailer is offering up to 50 percent off most items in the sale—not too shabby if you’ve put off filling your cart until now.

MORE: How to Shop the Top 12 Trends of Spring 2017 Right Now

And if you’re sick of shopping for winter stuff, not to worry: In addition to cold-weather staples, Zara’s cleaning house by reducing prices on mini skirts, body suits, ruffled blouses, and spring steppers. Here are the top 21 buys from the sale that we’re scooping up STAT.

MORE: 7 Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Zara Hooded Jacket, $54.95 (was $129); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Wavy Sweater, $19.95 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Booties, $34.95 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Mom-Fit Trousers, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Long Waistcoat, $94.95 (was $189); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Faux Leather Strappy Top, $11.95 (was $22.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Fabric Mid-Heel Sandals, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Poplin Top, $17.95 (was $35.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Pleated Midi Skirt, $34.95 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $14.95 (was $29.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Babydoll Gingham Shirt, $24.95 (was 49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Ripped Mid-Rise Jean, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Crossbody Bag with Studs, $24.95 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Bodysuit with Cords, $24.95 (was $29.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Wavy Sweater, $19.95 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Painted Jacket, $49.95 (was $99.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Hooded Parka, $49.95 (was $99.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Silver Zipped Bluchers, $19.95 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Coat With Zips, $99.95 (was $199); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Coat with Full SLeeves, $74.95 (was 149); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Zara Wavy Sweater, $19.95 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Button-Down Shirts For Layering—Or Not

The Best Button-Down Shirts For Layering—Or Not
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!

Promoted Stories

share