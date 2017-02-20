Zara Wants You To Wear Hot Pink With Red

Red and blue, pink and gray, camel and black: There are some color combinations that look so good together, they’re basically a no-brainer. And it’s easy to fall into a style rut and fall dependent on your go-to combos. But every so often, an idea comes along that nudges—no, practically forces you to throw caution to the wind and ditch the monochrome you’ve been living in since fall. This time around, Zara’s declaring it’s red and hot pink.

Yep, two colors that live so close to each other on the color wheel that they *should* clash will be the next big trend for spring 2017, according to Zara—but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s why navy and black, or cream and stark-white look so chic when paired together.

Not only is the fast-fashion chain stocking dozens of items in lipstick red and hot pink, but it styled them together pointedly. The good news? You can jump all over the color combo now: See our favorite ways to get in on the trend ahead, you early adopter, you.