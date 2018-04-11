StyleCaster
25 Things You Need from Zara Home Right Now

Everyone’s favorite modern, minimalist fast-fashion retailer, Zara, is good for way more than just a new spring jumpsuit or sunglasses. For those who aren’t yet aware, Zara Home exists, and has everything you could possibly want to amp up your interiors at a price you can stomach.

MORE: 15 Simple DIY Hacks That Will Totally Elevate Your Home

While you’re busy saving on your new home decor, you can use that extra dough to update your warm-weather wardrobe. A new vibe for your home and your closet—what more could you ask for? Go ahead, click through the slideshow ahead and get ready to order some chic new pieces on a dime.

 

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara multiprint blanket

Zara multiprint blanket, $119 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara earthenware dinner plate with coloured stripes

Zara earthenware dinner plate with coloured stripes, $18 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara golden geometric ashtray

Zara golden geometric ashtray, $20 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara methacrylate table with contrasting wooden drawer

Zara methacrylate table with contrasting wooden drawer, $249 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara round mirror with wooden legs

Zara round mirror with wooden legs, $36 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara earthenware teapot with wooden lid

Zara earthenware teapot with wooden lid, $70 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara metal side table with magazine rack

Zara metal side table with magazine rack, $139 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara multicoloured cotton kilim rug

Zara multicoloured cotton kilim rug, $199 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara vertical stripes cotton bedspread

Zara vertical stripes cotton bedspread, $169 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara contrasting embroidered bedspread

Zara contrasting embroidered bedspread, $399 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara printed ceramic tumbler

Zara printed ceramic tumbler, $15 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara rattan cage side table

Zara rattan cage side table, $199 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara knife, spoon, and fork with raised checkered handle

Zara knife, spoon, and fork with raised checkered handle, $6+ each at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara square pouffe with raised design

Zara square pouffe with raised design, $200 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara multi-tealight holder

Zara multi-tealight holder, $26 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara wooden mirror with irregular frame

Zara wooden mirror with irregular frame, $100 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara absolute linen aromatic candle

Zara absolute linen aromatic candle, $26 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara metal candle holder with marble base

Zara metal candle holder with marble base, $36 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara nest of tables with marble top and golden frame

Zara nest of tables with marble top and golden frame, $349 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara two-tone gold and white cutlery

Zara two-tone gold and white cutlery, $15+ at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara decorative wool tapestry

Zara decorative wool tapestry, $119 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara lacquered planter with golden base

Zara lacquered planter with golden base, $100 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara wooden laminated box with rivets

Zara wooden laminated box with rivets, $50 at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara frame with floral insert

Zara frame with floral insert, $26+ at Zara Home

STYLECASTER | Zara Home Spring Shopping Roundup | Zara enamelled lantern

Zara enamelled lantern, $70 at Zara Home

