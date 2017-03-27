Zara Home Is the On-Trend Clothing and Accessories Line That’s Been Hiding In Plain Sight

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Zara’s been hiding an entire amazing collection in its sister store, Zara Home. [Refinery29]

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have called off their divorce, look all in love again. [Marie Claire]

How Sakara Life founders Whitney and Danielle targeted the fashion crowd to make healthy eating an Instagram craze. [Fashionista]

“The Good Wife” is trolling Trump in the best way. [Racked]

The teen battling cancer that got to FaceTime with Beyonce last week has died. [Us Weekly]

Lindsay Lohan is living her best/accented life. [Instagram]

You need to follow these Muslim beauty bloggers STAT. [Teen Vogue]

Drake somehow got himself involved in the Selena Gomez–Justin Bieber–The Weeknd drama. [Elle]