10 Celebrity Moms Who Had Kids When They Were Surprisingly Young

When rumors started swirling that Kylie Jenner was pregnant in November 2017, there was an onslaught of jokes about what a young, unprepared mother she would be. Though the 20-year-old is still learning the ropes of motherhood, she seems to be doing all right—as have the many other celebrity moms who gave birth to kids at relatively young ages.
You might be surprised to know that Kylie isn’t the only celebrity who started a family before she turned 21. There are many celebrities, from Reese Witherspoon to Solange, who became moms before they could rent a car, drink, or even vote. Young moms get a lot of slack for their age, but judging from how well these parents raised their kids, we believe that the stigma is completely unwarranted. Find out which celebrities became parents at surprisingly young ages ahead.
Kylie Jenner, 20
The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star surprised fans and non-fans alike when she revealed in February 2018, after months of rumors, that she was pregnant and had given birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. She was 20 years old.
Reese Witherspoon, 22
The "Big Little Lies" actress might be the mom that everyone wants today, but back in the day, she was a struggling twentysomething who was raising her first kid. When she was 22, the actress gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Ava, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. Four years later, she welcomed her second child, a son named Deacon. Then, in 2012, 13 years after she had Ava, Witherspoon gave birth to her third child, a son named Tennessee, with her now-husband, Jim Toth.
"It was so hard...living [away from my family]. I really didn't have any friends. And I had a baby," she said. "No one else who was 22 had a baby," Witherspoon told Elle about the hardships as a young mom.
Sofia Vergara, 19
When she was 19 years old, the "Modern Family" actress married her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez. Shortly after, she gave birth to her first and only child, a son named Manolo. Vergara and Gonzalez have since divorced, but don't fret: She's happily married to actor Joe Manganiello.
"When I had Manolo, I was 19, and I had the energy for everything," she told Redbook.
Hilary Duff, 24
The former Disney Channel star was 24 years old when she gave birth to her first child, a son named Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Duff and Comrie have since divorced, but the actress's bond with her little boy is stronger than ever. In an interview with Parents, the "Lizzie McGuire" star opened up about wanting more kids.
"I want to have more kids, and I'm looking forward to doing that, but I'm not in any rush," she said. "I think sometimes maybe if you start a little later you're in a hurry to get all the kids you want, and I have a little time to spread that out."
Britney Spears, 23
Say what you want about Britney Spears, but there's no denying that she's a damn good mom. The pop star gave birth to her first son, Sean, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, when she was 23. A year later, she welcomed her second son, Jayden.
Kate Hudson, 24
Hudson's Oscar nomination at 21 wasn't the only milestone she made when she was young. When she was 24, she gave birth to her first son, Ryder, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. Eight years later, she welcomed a second son named Bingham, with musician Matt Bellamy. "As I started getting older, as [Ryder] started getting older, and I was 28, 29, I was like, 'Wow. I'm a young mom.' It started hitting me," Hudson told People.
Victoria Beckham, 24
The fashion designer is the most posh mom around. Her motherhood journey began when she was 24 years old, the age she gave birth to her first child, a son named Brooklyn, with her husband, David Beckham. The couple has since welcomed three more kids, two sons, Romeo and Cruz, and a daughter named Harper.
Solange, 18
The "Don't Touch My Hair" singer was only 18 when she gave birth to her first and only child, a son named Daniel, with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. The Grammy winner has been outspoken about prejudice she faced as a young mom.
"I have been so blessed that my son is the coolest kid ever. Of course, that first year of not sleeping and just being dedicated to him had tough parts," she told People. "I've heard stories of people who were 14 that had kids and basically snapped into it and got into the groove of motherhood. A lot of people have doubts, but when you have a child, I think it takes a really non-emotional person not to have a blast, no matter what age."
Kristin Cavallari, 24
Today, the former "Laguna Beach" star is a proud mom of three kids. She gave birth to her first son, Camden, whom she shares with her husband, Jay Cutler, when she was 24. The couple has since welcomed another son, Jaxon, and a daughter, Saylor.
"I very rarely think anything is accurately portrayed in advertising. Advertising is a game, and these companies have one goal: to sell us a product. So they sell us (millennial moms) the idea that if we buy their product, all of a sudden our lives will be perfect. There’s nothing accurate about that," Cavallari told Forbes about the misconception of millennial moms.
Adele, 24
In 2012, the "Hello" singer told People that she wanted three kids by the time she was 30."I better start getting on with it!" she said. So far, the Grammy winner has one child, a son named Angelo, whom she shares with her partner, Simon Konecki. The singer gave birth to Angelo when she was 24. She's 29 now, so we don't think that she's going to make that age-30 goal.