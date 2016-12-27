StyleCaster
10 Times Yolanda Was A Helicopter Mom

10 Times Yolanda Was A Helicopter Mom

by
10 Times Yolanda Was A Helicopter Mom
Yolanda Hadid is everywhere. The television personality, striking former model, and mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar turns up in the background of her children’s paparazzi shots, red carpet photos, and at seemingly every event. And we’ve gotta give credit where credit is due: her commitment to her children is inspiring, and impressive. She’s Super Mom!

But Yolanda also reminds me of the mothers who, at the piano recitals and dance performances of my youth, would rope off the first two rows in police tape and box out the rest of the peasant families so they (and their entire family tree) could get a prime view of their young star. If you’re getting flashbacks of Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls performing “Jingle Bell Rock” in the aisle with her camcorder, we are too. Committed, yes. Over the top, completely. A little overbearing? You be the judge.

That time Yolanda tried to be stealth, and failed.

That time Yolanda was on braid duty making sure not a hair fell out of place.

That time Bella was giving an interview, and out of the darkness emerged Yolanda.

That time Gigi's Atelier Versace gown wasn't working its correct angles, like Yolanda taught it. 🙄

That time Gigi tried to take a selfie, and pop went Yolanda.

That time Gigi was throwing punches and Yolanda was there to make sure she was using correct form.

Where's Waldo: Yolanda edition.

We're not quite sure what's happening here, but there she is.

GET BACK ON THAT CARPET, GIGI.

That time she tried to get in the shot with Gigi, and did.

