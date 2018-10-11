StyleCaster
Share

A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Christina Petruzzi
by
3 Shares
A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Yellow’s an undeniably bold color. The shade tends to conjure up images of school buses, street lights and yield signs—purely operational fixtures that are trying really hard to get your attention.

It’s little wonder the fashion community has largely abstained from the color. Well, until this year.

MORE: Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever

This fall, designers and street style stars, alike, embraced the color yellow. And when I say “embraced,” I really mean embraced; they didn’t just test the waters with a small yellow accessory or two, they dove head-first into the trend and left the rest of us sitting back, wondering if we should join them.

Designers like Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta showed marigold looks at their New York Fashion Week shows. Influencers like Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, showed up to London runways wearing bright canary and tangerine-gold.

The color cropped up time and time again during fashion month, making something very clear: Yellow is creeping into our collective sartorial consciousness, and it’s time for us to get in or get out.

MORE: 31 Fast-Fashion and Designer Sweaters That Look Like Thrift-Shop Finds

Here at StyleCaster, we love a bold new trend almost as much as we love a challenge—meaning this whole yellow thing is right up our alley. Instead of fleeing from the movement, we’re running straight into it; we can’t wait to figure out how to incorporate the seemingly daunting shade into our otherwise neutral fall wardrobes.

And the first step to answering any fashion question is, of course, to do a little research (read: spend some time perusing our favorite sources of street style).

Ahead, you’ll find 17 street style photos worth of proof that it’s possible to wear mustard, canary and neon yellow without giving off Big Bird vibes. (And, you know, you’ll find some inspiration in there, too.)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Whoever said wide-leg pants and baggy sweaters were mutually exclusive was seriously misinformed.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

A yellow fannypack is equal parts functional and on-trend. (What more could you ask for?)

Photo: Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Yellow migt be bold, but it doesn't have to be the focal point of your look.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Slide a statement belt under your otherwise subtle look for a pop of fall's favorite color.

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Yup, mixing and matching different shades of yellow is totally a thing.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

We suspect Gwen Stefani would be a fan of this b-a-n-a-n-a-s blouse.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Not sure you want to commit? Statement sunnies offer a subtle way into the trend.

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Pretty sure we just stumbled upon fall's favorite co-ord.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Vibrant animal prints are the thing, you guys.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Yellow athleisure is officially on the menu.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

The bolder, the better. (At least as far as we're concerned.)

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Can you imagine anything more 2018 than a Gen-Z yellow power suit paired with matching tiny sunglasses? (Spoiler alert: We can't.)

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Your night-out wardrobe wants in on the yellow thing, too.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Even minimalists can find ways to integrate the trend into their wardrobes.

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Subtle, but it's there.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

A more mustard tone will surely pair with all your favorite fall neutrals.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Turn heads in this traffic-stopping neon jacket.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs

16 of the Most Head-Turning Looks from the 2018 AMAs
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
  • STYLECASTER | Yellow Fashion: A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share