Yara Shahidi’s Bold Heart Earrings Have Us Ready for Valentine’s Day… in August

Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi is only 18 years old… but we still look up to her. The starlet is constantly rocking a bold, youthful, refreshing, and often cutting-edge look. Whether it’s in the form of neon eyeliner or a must-have accessory, she always seems to know what’s trending.

This time around, Shahidi took the must-have accessory route. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories to show off a pair of enormous, bold, bright red heart-shaped earrings. And that description doesn’t do it justice—take a look for yourself:

The actress paired her eye-catching earrings with a casual t-shirt, Adidas sneakers, a white belt, denim shorts and a coordinating, bright red bag. Translation: this girl knows how to accessorize… and we wish we thought of it first.

And now, we have even better news: you can dress them down, like Shahidi, but you can also dress them up. They’re sparkly, bold and dramatic—perfect for a girls’ night out or a date with your boo. Plus, we’re just saying… it’s never too early to plan your Valentine’s Day look.

Buy her earrings online at Sachin & Babi: