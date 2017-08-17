Yara Shahidi Used Lipstick as Blush on the Red Carpet

Fact: We love a good beauty hack. So far, we’ve learned that you can use nipple cream as lip balm from Margot Robbie, a toothbrush as a foundation applicator from, again, Margot Robbie (girl’s got a lot of hacks), and Elmer’s glue as brow gel from Beyoncé. Next up to the spread the wisdom is “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi, who dropped the bombshell that she uses a certain unusual beauty product as blush to get red-carpet ready—and it’s something you definitely already have in your cosmetics arsenal.

That unusual product happens to be lipstick. That’s right. After swiping the product on her lips, the 17-year-old actress typically dabs a little extra on her cheeks to get them perfectly blushed. The upcoming “Grown-ish” star recently employed this method at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Shahidi’s makeup artist, Emily Cheng, explained how she made the star look “fresh off the runway” with her drool-worthy apricot glaze on the red carpet. “It was all about beautiful skin,” Cheng said.

To get Shahidi’s skin looking fab, the pro began by massaging the actress’s face with a mattifying fluid to remove any excess oil. Then, she blotted Shahidi’s T-zone with tissue and mixed two shades of foundation on to contour her cheekbones and jawline. Here’s where the hack comes in: After that, Cheng dotted tiny spots of lipstick on Shahidi’s cheek as a blush and blended the whole thing with a fluffy foundation brush.

There you have it, folks. Yara Shahidi’s secret to red-carpet-ready cheeks. So, if you’ve got an excess stash of lipsticks, try out Shahidi’s hack and who knows, maybe your blush collection will become extinct in the near future.