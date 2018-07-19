StyleCaster
The Only Shoes We’re Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules

StyleCaster

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Tuomas Lehtinen.

I’ll be honest: I was initially skeptical of the mule trend. I don’t really have the self-control to walk around in a pair of backless shoes without their flying off my feet. So every time I imagined myself trying to navigate the streets of New York with mule-clad feet, I ended up envisioning myself barefoot, running around haphazardly trying to find the shoe I just kicked off. Not cute

But then I stumbled upon woven mules, shoes made from strips of woven leather, suede or synthetic fiber. Whereas other mules felt like substitute flats, woven mules felt distinctly summery—almost like substitute sandals. Now that was something I could get behind.

MORE: 11 Pairs of Cute Work-Appropriate Shoes That Aren’t Heels

I haven’t owned a pair of flip-flops in many years, mostly because I find them ugly and can’t bring myself to replace the pair I broke way back in 2014. This decision serves me well until I hit the beach or visit somewhere beach-adjacent; instead of casually slipping in and out of my shoes every time I want to walk in the sand, I end up unfastening and refastening the four buckles on my gladiator sandals. That endeavor usually requires several minutes of my time—minutes that could’ve otherwise been spent on the beach, if I could’ve only brought myself to replace those damn flip-flops.

Woven mules offer me a way to have my sartorial cake and eat it too: I get all the ease of flip-flops with none of the undesirable kitsch. And woven mules aren’t just not-unfashionable—they’re genuinely fashionable. So I get comfort, practicality and style all in one.

MORE: 27 High-Waisted Summer Pants to Wear When You’re Tired of Shorts

Ahead, we’ve compiled 17 of our favorite pairs of woven mules. Because now that we know they exist, we’re never going back to flip-flops, buckle-heavy sandals or regular ol’ mules. Woven mules are the future, and we’re here for it.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Fringe Mules, $85
Fringe Mules

The tassels take these mules from beach to office.

Fringe mules, $85 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Sigerson Morrison Dava Point Toe Mules, $267
Sigerson Morrison Dava Point Toe Mules

Definitive proof that woven and chic aren't mutually exclusive.

Sigerson Morrison Dava point toe mules, $267 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Cult Gaia Sage Leather Mules, $325
Cult Gaia Sage Leather Mules

A colorful kitten heel? Yes, please.

Cult Gaia Sage leather mules, $325 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Lucky Brand Baoss Mule, $79
Lucky Brand Baoss Mule

Neutral enough that you can wear them with anything. Bold enough that they'll make a statement when you do.

Lucky Brand Baoss mule, $79 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Ulla Johnson Jana Babouche Mules, $395
Ulla Johnson Jana Babouche Mules

Tan woven mules that aren't made from straw?!

Ulla Johnson Jana Babouche mules, $395 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Jeffrey Campbell Dashi Woven Mule, $105
Jeffrey Campbell Dashi Woven Mule

The perfect way to spruce up an otherwise monochromatic look.

Jeffrey Campbell Dashi woven mule, $105 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Woven Mule Loafers, $52
Woven Mule Loafers

Embellished in all the right places.

Woven mule loafers, $52 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Freda Salvador Keen Woven Mules, $350
Freda Salvador Keen Woven Mules

Almost loafers. Almost.

Freda Salvador Keen woven mules, $350 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Maya Woven Mules, $35
Maya Woven Mules

Dress this printed mule up or down as you see fit.

Maya woven mules, $35 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Kristin Cavallari Camille Mule, $100
Kristin Cavallari Camille Mule

Like your favorite pair of black flats, but more summery.

Kristin Cavallari Camille mule, $100 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Tory Burch Sienna Flat Slides, $209
Tory Burch Sienna Flat Slides,

So, so sleek.

Tory Burch Sienna flat slides, $209 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Jeffrey Campbell Atrata-WV Woven Mule, $83
Jeffrey Campbell Atrata-WV Woven Mule

Shoppers who aren't into red can snag these woven mules in a more neutral color palette: black and white.

Jeffrey Campbell Atrata-WV woven mule, $83 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Schutz Marli Point Toe Mules, $170
Schutz Marli Point Toe Mules

Take this everything shoe with you wherever you go—to the beach, to a backyard barbecue, to the office and more.

Schutz Marli point toe mules, $170 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Etienne Aigner Lanai Sandal, $139
Etienne Aigner Lanai Sandal

Slip into these woven heels on your next night out.

Etienne Aigner Lanai sandal, $139 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Sam Edelman Navya Woven Loafer Mule, $90
Sam Edelman Navya Woven Loafer Mule

Because every summer wardrobe could use a little sparkle.

Sam Edelman Navya woven loafer mule, $90 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | Madewell The Cassidy Woven Mules, $128
Madewell Cassidy Woven Mules

These woven mules are equal parts comfy and cute.

Madewell Cassidy woven mules, $128 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
| The Only Mules I'm Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules | ALDO Woven Flat Mules, $63
Aldo Woven Flat Mules

Because yellow is the ultimate accent color.

Aldo woven flat mules, $63 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.

