The Only Shoes We’re Wearing This Summer Are Woven Mules

I’ll be honest: I was initially skeptical of the mule trend. I don’t really have the self-control to walk around in a pair of backless shoes without their flying off my feet. So every time I imagined myself trying to navigate the streets of New York with mule-clad feet, I ended up envisioning myself barefoot, running around haphazardly trying to find the shoe I just kicked off. Not cute.

But then I stumbled upon woven mules, shoes made from strips of woven leather, suede or synthetic fiber. Whereas other mules felt like substitute flats, woven mules felt distinctly summery—almost like substitute sandals. Now that was something I could get behind.

I haven’t owned a pair of flip-flops in many years, mostly because I find them ugly and can’t bring myself to replace the pair I broke way back in 2014. This decision serves me well until I hit the beach or visit somewhere beach-adjacent; instead of casually slipping in and out of my shoes every time I want to walk in the sand, I end up unfastening and refastening the four buckles on my gladiator sandals. That endeavor usually requires several minutes of my time—minutes that could’ve otherwise been spent on the beach, if I could’ve only brought myself to replace those damn flip-flops.

Woven mules offer me a way to have my sartorial cake and eat it too: I get all the ease of flip-flops with none of the undesirable kitsch. And woven mules aren’t just not-unfashionable—they’re genuinely fashionable. So I get comfort, practicality and style all in one.

Ahead, we’ve compiled 17 of our favorite pairs of woven mules. Because now that we know they exist, we’re never going back to flip-flops, buckle-heavy sandals or regular ol’ mules. Woven mules are the future, and we’re here for it.