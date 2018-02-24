The 20 Absolute Worst Celebrity Wax Figures We’ve Ever Seen

Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and Selena Gomez have some the most recognizable faces around; yet somehow, wax museums continue to screw things up. Whether they’re using the wrong skin tone or an unrecognizable body part, some wax museums are starting to make us believe that they’ve never seen a picture of the celebrity they’re sculpting. And though the results are pretty crappy for the celebrity being honored, these wax figure fails provide us with hearty laughs.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most bizarre, horrific, and worst celebrity wax figures of all time. We’re not wax experts, but we can tell when something looks a little—or a lot—off. Check out the most embarrassing wax figure slip-ups here.
Naomi Campbell
As a supermodel, Campbell likely has thousands of portraits of her. But by far this at the Musee Grevin in Paris is the worst.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
It's hard to tell whether this steely-eyed wax figure of Lopez at the Madame Tussauds in Washington, D.C., was meant to follow you wherever you look at it or not.
Photo:
Getty Images
Celine Dion
There are no words but many foreheads for this Dion wax figure in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
Liam Payne
Payne got the short end of the stick when his four One Direction bandmates received decent wax figures at the London Madame Tussauds, and he was left with this.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé
One, when has Beyoncé ever done that pose? Two, why did you have to do her dirty like that? This New York Madame Tussauds wax figure of Queen Bey is one of many that have gone viral for their disrespect.
Photo:
Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Gomez is known for being a boss, and we can confidently say that the New York Madame Tussauds accomplished that because this wax figure of the singer looks like she can ground the hell out of you.
Photo:
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
When a Los Angeles wax museum decided to do a wax figure of Jolie as Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider," it might've not gotten a close enough look of what her actual forehead looked like.
Photo:
Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Pitt is known for his dashing good looks, but this wax figure at the New York Madame Tussauds looks more like a sculpture of an oiled-up Fabio than the "Fight Club" actor.
Photo:
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus is known for her transformation from a goody-goody Disney Channel star to a tongue-baring, twerking pop singer. But this wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in London might be her most unrecognizable self yet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ryan Gosling
Hey, girl. We want the real Gosling because this wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Berlin isn't cutting it with its creeper mustache and offputting stare.
Photo:
Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
This wax figure of DiCaprio at the Los Angeles Madame Tussauds looks like a lot of men you might know, but none of those men go by the name Leonardo DiCaprio.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zac Efron
Efron is known for his chiseled features, but there's something about the glint in this New York Madame Tussauds wax figure's eye that comes off more creepy than charming.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest
Seacrest has been teased for his very obvious spray tan. But this Las Vegas Madame Tussauds might've taken the sun-kissed look a little too far with the overly bronze face.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
This Las Vegas Madame Tussauds might've done all right with Minaj's body, but the travesty of her face deserves a "What's good? clapback.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
It's a running gag on "Friends" that Aniston's character received a nose job. But this wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Washington, D.C., has gotten more work done than any of Aniston's onscreen counterparts.
Photo:
Getty Images
Christina Aguilera
It's unclear whether this Aguilera wax figure at the London Madame Tussauds was modeled after the "Beautiful" singer or just an anonymous flapper.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justin Bieber
There are many wax figures of Bieber, but this one at the Berlin Madame Tussauds is worth looking at for its ringleader-like outfit and baby-smooth face.
Photo:
Getty Images
Robert Pattinson
Pattinson might've played a vampire in the "Twilight" franchise, but his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Berlin might do a better job at haunting fans than Edward Cullen.
Photo:
Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Streep is easily the greatest actress of the 21st century, so there was a lot of pressure when the Madame Tussauds in Loss Angeles decided to sculpt a wax figure of her. Did they live up to the expectation? No.
Photo:
Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
There are many things off about Underwood's face in this Madame Tussauds wax figure in Washington, D.C.
Photo:
Getty Images