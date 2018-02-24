The 20 Absolute Worst Celebrity Wax Figures We’ve Ever Seen

Celebrities such as Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and Selena Gomez have some the most recognizable faces around; yet somehow, wax museums continue to screw things up. Whether they’re using the wrong skin tone or an unrecognizable body part, some wax museums are starting to make us believe that they’ve never seen a picture of the celebrity they’re sculpting. And though the results are pretty crappy for the celebrity being honored, these wax figure fails provide us with hearty laughs.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most bizarre, horrific, and worst celebrity wax figures of all time. We’re not wax experts, but we can tell when something looks a little—or a lot—off. Check out the most embarrassing wax figure slip-ups here.