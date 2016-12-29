StyleCaster
30 Chic Workspaces From Pinterest and Instagram

Thanks to Pinterest and Instagram, chic office decor is having a serious moment. Between fresh flowers, interesting chairs, cool art prints hanging overhead, and a variety of other decidedly not-boring accouterments, it’s clear that having a desk space that’s well thought-out and curated is just as important as a styling any room in your home.

But whether you head to an office every day or work from home, it can be hard to come up with design ideas for your desk—so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites culled from Instagram and Pinterest to help you on your quest to creating the perfect working area. No word if overhauling your workspace actually boosts productivity, but making it a place you want to be can’t hurt, right?

Click through the slideshow to see some amazing inspiration, so you can get started on sprucing up your workspace with chic office decor.

1 of 30

Instagram/@allafinating

Pinterest/The Coveteur

Instagram/@atelierlumira

Instagram/@cosi_home

Instagram/@instaglambr

Pinterest/Holly Becker

Pinterest/Alex Hall

Instagram/@designkelly

Instagram/@jannawerner

Pinterest/Abby Starrett

Instagram/@madebygirl

Pinterest/Drop Dead Gorgeous Daily

Instagram/@pearlsandpastries

Pinterest/Cara McLeay

Instagram/@rtdesignsinc

Instagram/@shoprockandrose

Pinterest/Amanda Brown

Pinterest/Cristina Maser

Instagram/@simplydesign

Pinterest/Nicole Russell

Instagram/@wholovesthat

Pinterest/Drop Dead Gorgeous Daily

Instagram/@wholovesthat

Pinterest/Julianna Bernardes

Pinterest/Lily & Parker

Instagram/@nataliafrigenti

Pinterest/The Glitter Guide

Instagram/@smpliving

Instagram/@mightymindsau

Pinterest/Urska @ Pink Coffie

