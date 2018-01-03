StyleCaster
Share

80 Outfit Ideas to Freshen Up Your Winter Work Wardrobe

What's hot
StyleCaster

80 Outfit Ideas to Freshen Up Your Winter Work Wardrobe

by
22769 Shares
Stylish Woman in the Snow
80 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

On the heels of the holidays, we may all be riding the high of sparkly outfits and champagne-filled events, but by mid-January, the shiny novelty of a fresh new year is wearing off and the reality of heading back to the office is setting in. Unlike during the last few weeks of the year, your trusty jeans-and-sweater combination isn’t quite cutting it, and it’s time to dust off that workwear wardrobe of yours.

MORE: 53 Beyond-Pretty Natural Hairstyles to Try This Winter

While we all know a killer outfit alone isn’t going to earn you a promotion, looking the professional part at the office can make you feel like a boss, and help make you feel a hell of a lot better about being desk-bound again.

So to celebrate the start of another work year, we rounded up the street style looks that will have you thinking of new, edgier ways to freshen up your 9-to-5 style.

A version of this article originally appeared in January 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 80

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Classy Girls Wear Pearls

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Seams For a Desire

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Seams For a Desire

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Stolkholm Street Style

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Shine by Three

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Stolkholm Street Style

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stolkholm Street Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Stolkholm Street Style

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Seams For a Desire

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Stolkholm Street Style

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Watermelon Crush

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Classy Girls Wear Pearls

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Seams For a Desire

Photo: Style Du Monde

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Fermentation

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Fermentation
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share