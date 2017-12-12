12 Pieces of Gorgeous Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood

We all make certain seasonal changes to our homes or routines: swapping out a lightweight duvet for a heavier one; taking your outdoor jogging routine inside to the treadmill; or making warm, comfort food recipes in lieu of throwing veggies on the grill. But even though winter often means spending a lot more time indoors, it’s not standard practice to make major changes to your home (other than getting out the holiday lights, menorahs, or ornaments during December, of course).

Idea: Why not have at least one lovely piece of art that puts you in the mood for winter that you can rotate in from November through March? Something that will remind you of the beautiful elements of the season on the grayest, most grumpy days (because, let’s be real—we all have them, no matter where you live and whether you’re a true victim of SAD).

Ahead, we selected 12 pretty prints that will showcase the best aspects of winter, from photos of freshly fallen snow in the forest to abstract paintings that celebrate the season’s color palette.