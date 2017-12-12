StyleCaster
12 Pieces of Gorgeous Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood

12 Pieces of Gorgeous Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood

We all make certain seasonal changes to our homes or routines: swapping out a lightweight duvet for a heavier one; taking your outdoor jogging routine inside to the treadmill; or making warm, comfort food recipes in lieu of throwing veggies on the grill. But even though winter often means spending a lot more time indoors, it’s not standard practice to make major changes to your home (other than getting out the holiday lights, menorahs, or ornaments during December, of course).

Idea: Why not have at least one lovely piece of art that puts you in the mood for winter that you can rotate in from November through March? Something that will remind you of the beautiful elements of the season on the grayest, most grumpy days (because, let’s be real—we all have them, no matter where you live and whether you’re a true victim of SAD).

Ahead, we selected 12 pretty prints that will showcase the best aspects of winter, from photos of freshly fallen snow in the forest to abstract paintings that celebrate the season’s color palette.

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Ivy by Parima Studio

Ivy by Parima Studio, $206 at Minted

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Helen Keller III by Rebecca Chaperon

Helen Keller III by Rebecca Chaperon, $73 at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Drippy Window by Shannon Paras

Drippy Window by Shannon Paras, $185 at Minted

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Ombre V1

Ombre V1, $95 at Chasing Paper

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Pine Forest in Snow by Ansel Adams

Pine Forest in Snow by Ansel Adams, $92 at Art.com

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Abstraction in Season

Abstraction in Season, $167 at Art.com

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Billow by Denise Wong

Billow by Denise Wong, $185 at Minted

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Night Owl on Gold by Cat Coquillette

Night Owl on Gold by Cat Coquillette, $68 at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Magical Lights Gold Dots by Nature Magick

Magical Lights Gold Dots by Nature Magick, $150 at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | Lady of the Pink Lake by Rebecca Chaperon

Lady of the Pink Lake by Rebecca Chaperon, $88 at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art

Untitled by Franz Klein, $221 at Art.com

STYLECASTER | Wintry Art to Put You in a Seasonal Mood | The Three Sisters by Nature Magick

The Three Sisters by Nature Magick, $47 at Society 6

