26 Perfect Dresses to Wear to Any Winter Wedding

by
Photo: Fame and Partners

Peak wedding season may officially be over, but that doesn’t mean we’re free from agonizing over what dresses to wear to a wedding — plenty of people are choosing to hold their ceremonies during colder months nowadays, after all. Since flimsy floral sundress that served us so well during those June and July weddings are going to look a tad out of place on a snowy December evening, we’ve been pondering what to wear to a winter wedding.

7 Pro Tips for Throwing an Amazing Cold-Weather Wedding

Cold-weather soirées are going to call for outerwear no matter what, so don’t be too worried about finding a dress that will keep you warm — hopefully the bride and groom were kind of enough to spring for a heated venue. Do take advantage of the holiday season though, and opt for a velvet or metallic number that wouldn’t have worked in the summer.

25 Expert-Approved Wedding Gifts That Every Couple Will Love

Below, shop 26 winter wedding dresses that’ll help you celebrate in style.

Pleated Midi Dress, $240; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Waisted Dress, $135; at COS

Photo: COS

Sequin Shift Dress, $129.90; at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Isobel Dress, $645; at Sandro

Photo: Sandro

Viera Lace Dress, $498; at DVF

Photo: DVF

The Myo Dress, $255; at Staud

Photo: Staud

Hilgrove Contrast Panel Slip Dress, $95; at Finery London

Photo: Finery London

Keepsake Surrender Knit Dress, $200; at BNKR

Photo: BNKR

Janel Dress, $98; at Rue107

Photo: Rue107

Self Portrait Dot-Lace Tiered Mini Dress, $435; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Toit Volant Helena Front-Flare Long Dress, $228; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Daralis Floral Jumpsuit, $329; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

New Revival Anika Arm-Sleeve Tie OTS Dress, $119; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Glittery Dress, $59.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Dalia Maxi, $430; at Solace London

Photo: Solace London

Empress Dress, $353; at N12H

Photo: N12H

Milana Embroidered and Metallic Polka-Dot Tulip Dress, $595; at Mestiza

Photo: Mestiza

Noire Dress, $269; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame and Partners

DVF Julian Long Gown, $552; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Sequin Yarn Dress, $90; at Oasis

Photo: Oasis

Enamel Glitter Dress, $595; at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony

Soho Metallic Gown, $570; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Sparkle Dot Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $440; at Nicole Miller

Photo: Nicole Miller

By Malene Birger Palomos Dress, $450; at Hampden Clothing

Photo: Hampden Clothing

Alexander Wang Sheer Panel Evening Slip Dress, $1,195; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Pink Sequin Midi Slip Dress, $90; at River Island

Photo: River Island

