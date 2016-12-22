26 Perfect Dresses to Wear to Any Winter Wedding

Peak wedding season may officially be over, but that doesn’t mean we’re free from agonizing over what dresses to wear to a wedding — plenty of people are choosing to hold their ceremonies during colder months nowadays, after all. Since flimsy floral sundress that served us so well during those June and July weddings are going to look a tad out of place on a snowy December evening, we’ve been pondering what to wear to a winter wedding.

Cold-weather soirées are going to call for outerwear no matter what, so don’t be too worried about finding a dress that will keep you warm — hopefully the bride and groom were kind of enough to spring for a heated venue. Do take advantage of the holiday season though, and opt for a velvet or metallic number that wouldn’t have worked in the summer.

Below, shop 26 winter wedding dresses that’ll help you celebrate in style.