15 Necessary Winter Storage Hacks for Small Spaces

15 Necessary Winter Storage Hacks for Small Spaces

Kristen Bousquet
by
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Henrik Nero

When it gets cold out, we spend more time inside; and when we hang out more indoors, we tend to accumulate more crap. From bulky coats and boots to the crock pot and slow-cooker you’ll want to have on hand (but out of sight), it’s very helpful to have some sneaky storage hacks on hand by the time winter hits—at least, if you don’t want to feel like a complete pack rat by the time spring rolls around.

For every room, it’s all about getting creative with where to hide and organize your stuff. For example, using vintage storage cubes for all your bathroom towels or hanging your fall accessories from walls or knobs on the wall, these tricks will help you save a ton of space and free up as much open space as you can in your home.

Ahead, check out and steal some of the smartest winter storage hacks we’ve seen.

1 of 15

Cube Storage for Winter Boots

Photo: Mixt Fashion

Platform Under-Bed Storage for Winter Accessories

Photo: Always Rooney
winter storage hacks for small spaces: holiday decor storage and organization

Holiday Decor Storage

Photo: I Heart Organizing

Laundry Room Storage for Bulky, Dirty Winter Clothes

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Simple Wooden Hanging Baskets for Office Supplies

Photo: Ich Designer

Bathroom Storage for Winter Beauty and Bath Products

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Chic Filing Cabinet for Holiday Receipts

Photo: Studio DIY

Cube Storage Mini Bar

Photo: The Everygirl

Garage Storage for Shovels and Other Winter Tools

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Hidden Jewelry Storage Rack

Photo: Dykast

Pegboard Kitchen Storage for Winter Cooking and Baking

Photo: Inspired by Charm

Storage for Kitchen Food and Baking Supplies

Photo: Ella Claire Inspired

Winter Storage for Laundry and Cleaning Supplies

Photo: Bliss at Home

DIY Hanging Jewelry Storage

Photo: I Spy DIY

Winter Hat Storage on Walls

Photo: Style Me Grasie

