21 Lightweight Transitional Coats to Welcome Spring

21 Lightweight Transitional Coats to Welcome Spring

Spring Outfit Ideas
Photo: Getty Images

Ah, transitional weather. I’m pretty sure the real term should be what-the-eff-do-I-wear weather: Throughout most of the spring months, temps can vary 20-plus degrees between morning and afternoon, and sunny skies can disappear to make room for a rain storm in three minutes flat—which makes getting dressed for the day especially fun frustrating. And while the obvious answer is to wear layers (and bring an umbrella), it’s not always easy to figure out which style of outerwear will look equally stylish with a chunky knit sweater in early April and also a strapless sundress in late May.

But remember that not every spring jacket needs to be the typical trench silhouette: Instead, play with styles like fully-lined bombers, a calf-reaching linen version, or a faux-leather jacket that’ll be more lightweight than its non-vegan counterpart. You can layer them under your winter coat until they’re ready to go it alone, and if it gets too warm, we say a good ol’ waist-tie is no longer too juvenile to rock.

To make the transition from winter to spring a little easier, we found 21 jackets to shop now, including a classic trench version, a few parkas, and even a detailed blazer that can double as a spring jacket to add to your wardrobe STAT.

1 of 21

Farrow Blaise Trench Coat, $134; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Oak + Fort Denim Jacket, $148; at Oak + Fort

Photo: Oak + Fort

H&M Rain Jacket, $59.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Reformation Valero Jacket in Sudoku, $228; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Penfield Kingman Jacket, $155; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Junarose Floral Printed Bomber Jacket, $61; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

House of Sunny The Worker Jacket, $122; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Abercrombie and Fitch Rain Parka Jacket in Black, $140; at Abercrombie and Fitch

Photo: Abercrombie and Fitch

Loéil Fawya Coat, $216; at Loéil

 

Photo: Loéil

Petite Studio Evergreen Bomber, $119; at Petite Studio

Photo: Petite Studio

38comeoncommon Lindsay Blouson Jacket, $160.20; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept

Ulla Johnson Kloe Jacket, $345; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

7115 by Szeki Linen Long Coat, $278; at 7115 by Szeki

Photo: 7115 by Szeki

Zara Suede Effect Jacket, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

AYR The Collapse Jacket, $395; at AYR

Photo: AYR

Seek Collective AM Quilted Coat, $375; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory

The Arrivals Max Redux Denim Jacket, $225; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals

VEDA Jayne Leather Jacket, $990; at VEDA

Photo: VEDA

New Look Double Breasted Trench, $61; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Pixie Market Black Ring Chain Blazer, $199; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Cienne The Gillian Jacket, $696; at Cienne

Photo: Cienne

