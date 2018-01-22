StyleCaster
25 Winter Salads You’ll Actually Crave After Trying Once

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Winter Salad Recipes
Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen

Winter salads get a bad rap. It’s easy to see why, when you compare them with their summery counterparts—brimming bowls of bright produce, sweet dressings, and fresh, often locally harvested greens. But we’re here to inform you that winter salads’ blah rep couldn’t be further from the truth. When topped with the right items and tossed in the proper dressings, winter salads can be just as delicious and addictive.

Whether you’re mixing greens with your toppings or placing them atop a bed of spaghetti squash, get ready to satisfy your healthy-meal craving in an instant with these warm and savory winter salads featuring ingredients like sweet potato, apple, and quinoa.

Ahead, get all the yummy winter salad recipe inspo you’ll need to make it to spring.

STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Moroccan Salad Bowl with Preserved Lemons

Moroccan Salad Bowl with Preserved Lemons

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Pear Pomegranate Spinach Salad

Pear Pomegranate Spinach Salad

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Roasted Brussels Sprouts Cinnamon Butternut Squash Pecans and Cranberries

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Cinnamon Butternut Squash Pecans and Cranberries

Photo: Julia's Album
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Warm Brussels Sprouts and Pear Salad

Warm Brussels Sprouts and Pear Salad

Photo: Budget Bytes
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Roasted Beetroot Goats Cheese Walnut Salad

Roasted Beetroot Goat Cheese Walnut Salad

Photo: The Cook's Pyjamas
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Blueberry Broccoli Spinach Salad with Poppyseed Ranch

Blueberry Broccoli Spinach Salad with Poppyseed Ranch

Photo: Peas and Crayons
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Apple Cranberry Bacon Candied Walnut Salad

Apple Cranberry Bacon Candied Walnut Salad

Photo: Carlsbad Cravings
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Mandarin Pomegranate Spinach Salad

Mandarin Pomegranate Spinach Salad

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Thai Cashew Cropped Salad with a Ginger Peanut Sauce

Thai Cashew Chopped Salad with a Ginger Peanut Sauce

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad

Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Almond Crusted Chicken and Orange Wasabi Salad

Almond Crusted Chicken and Orange Wasabi Salad

Photo: Heather Christo
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Lobster Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado

Lobster Salad with Grapefruit and Avocado

Photo: Williams Sonoma
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Mozzarella and Winter Fruit Salad

Mozzarella and Winter Fruit Salad

Photo: Jamie Oliver
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Winter Salad with Maple Candied Walnuts

Winter Salad with Maple Candied Walnuts

Photo: Halfbaked Harvest
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Roasted Spiralized Carrot, Feta, and Toasted Walnut Salad

Roasted Spiralized Carrot, Feta, and Toasted Walnut Salad

Photo: Alyssa & Carla
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Harvest Kale Salad with Squash, Pomegranate, Feta, and Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette

Harvest Kale Salad with Squash, Pomegranate, Feta, and Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette

Photo: Kiwi and Bean
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Winter Kale and Quinoa Salad

Winter Kale and Quinoa Salad

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Delicata Squash Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Delicata Squash Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Photo: Striped Spatula
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Roasted Vegetable Salad with Garlic Dressing + Toasted Pepitas

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Garlic Dressing + Toasted Pepitas

Photo: With Food and Love
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Brussels Sprouts, Candied Bacon and Cherry Salad

Brussels Sprouts, Candied Bacon and Cherry Salad

Photo: Cooking for Keeps
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Autumn Glow Salad

Autumn Glow Salad

Photo: Vegukate
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Pomegranate Mandarin Salad with Avocado and Feta

Pomegranate Mandarin Salad with Avocado and Feta

Photo: Flavour and Savour
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Apple and Endive Salad

Apple and Endive Salad

Photo: The Work Top
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad

Roasted Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts and Kale Salad

Photo: Veggie and the Beast
STYLECASTER | Winter Salads | Winter Salad Recipes | Wild Rice, Pear and Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Wild Rice, Pear and Roasted Sweet Potato Salad

Photo: Jill Hough

