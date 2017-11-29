50 Stylish Winter Outfits Worth Copying

Winter seems to add an extra element of complexity to looking cute. On the one hand, you can play with layers and add visual interest. On the other hand, you have to dress warm enough to walk from one place to another but not so warm that you find yourself completely undressing every time you walk into a heated room.

But you can be both stylish and comfortable during the winter. It just takes a little creativity.

Take a look at this gallery of winter-wear inspiration from street fashion and our favorite bloggers. There’s endless amounts of big coats, chic scarves and cozy hats to spark ideas for cold-weather fashion. Click through the gallery to get started.