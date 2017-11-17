StyleCaster
20 Savory Winter Kale Recipes to Cozy Up With

Photo: Easy GF Recipes

Believe it or not, kale is in season until December, meaning you can enjoy the freshest batch of this dark green leafy vegetable when your stuck inside even on the coldest of winter days. Plus, after browsing the web, it’s safe to say that winter kale recipes are plentiful.

Maybe that’s because there are endless ways to prepare kale. From sautéing to steaming or just eating it raw, you can get all the health benefits of kale like fiber, potassium, vitamin C and B6 to contribute to your heart health all while eating a warm, hearty meal.

Get some serious kale recipe inspo in our slideshow below!

Vegan Mushroom Gravy Pie

Photo: The First Mess

Garlicky Kale Mushroom Pasta

Photo: Garden in the Kitchen

Butternut Squash Noodle Hash

Photo: Easy G-Free Recipes

Winter Kale and Quinoa Salad

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny

Vegan Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna with Garlic Bechamel Sauce

Photo: My Darling Vegan

Winter Kale Falafel

Photo: Well and Full

Parmesan Chicken and Kale Saute

Photo: The Kitchn

Cannellini Bean Carrot Kale Soup

Photo: The Rustic Foodie

Chickpea Rice Kale Soup

Photo: Well Vegan

Healthy Kale Egg Breakfast Cups

Photo: Taste and See

The Best Potato Soup

Photo: Bunny's Warm Oven

Easy Kale Soup with White Beans and Potatoes

Photo: Umami Girl

Tuscan Kale and Lentil Soup

Photo: The Healthy Maven

Kale and Sweet Potato Winter Bliss Bowl

Photo: Cheeky Kitchen

Detox Immune Boosting Chicken Soup

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny

Warm Winter Kale and Delicata Squash Salad

Photo: Do You Even Paleo

One Pot Garlic Chicken Pasta

Photo: Kitchen Sanctuary

BBQ Chicken Kale and Quinoa Bowl

Photo: Aggie's Kitchen

Marinated Kale and Chicken Bowls with Sun Dried Tomato Sauce

Photo: Pinch of Yum

20-Minute Chicken and Tortellini Soup with Kale

Photo: Family Food on the Table

