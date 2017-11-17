20 Savory Winter Kale Recipes to Cozy Up With

Believe it or not, kale is in season until December, meaning you can enjoy the freshest batch of this dark green leafy vegetable when your stuck inside even on the coldest of winter days. Plus, after browsing the web, it’s safe to say that winter kale recipes are plentiful.

Maybe that’s because there are endless ways to prepare kale. From sautéing to steaming or just eating it raw, you can get all the health benefits of kale like fiber, potassium, vitamin C and B6 to contribute to your heart health all while eating a warm, hearty meal.

Get some serious kale recipe inspo in our slideshow below!