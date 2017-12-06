StyleCaster
26 Winter Headpieces and Hats That Will Keep Your Ears from Freezing Off

26 Winter Headpieces and Hats That Will Keep Your Ears from Freezing Off

Kristen Bousquet
Depending on where you live, staying warm in the winter can be a challenge. With heavy winds, snow, and crisp, cold air, it seems that we’re always shivering—especially when it comes to our ears. Aside from beanies (which we do love, but sometimes need a break from) there are plenty of chic options that will prevent your ears from getting frostbite.

From fancy cashmere turbans to crocheted headwraps, top off any outfit with these winter headpieces. If you want to make the headpiece the main statement of your outfit, try the amazing neon yellow earmuffs in slide 14 (want). Click through to get all your non-beanie winter hat inspo, and shop a bunch, to boot.

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Barbircak

Barbircak

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: TOBI Pippa burgundy velvet headband

TOBI Pippa burgundy velvet headband, $24 at TOBI

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Retro Sonja

Retro Sonja

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Mocha Head Wrap

Mocha Head Wrap, $13 at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Diyora Beta

Diyora Beta

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: ASOS Only Knot Front Hat

ASOS Only Knot Front Hat, $19 at ASOS

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: My Kind of Joy

My Kind of Joy

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Rosie Sugden knit cashmere turban hat

Rosie Sugden knit cashmere turban hat, $120 at Bloomingdales

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Zukkermaedchen

Zukkermaedchen

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Modcloth Hairdo the Twist headband

Modcloth Hairdo the Twist headband, $19 at Modcloth

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Julia Fashionista

Julia Fashionista

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Old Navy faux-fur ear muffs for women

Old Navy faux-fur ear muffs for women, $16 at Old Navy

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies:
Photo: Getty
Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Free People Apres Ski faux fur earmuffs

Free People Apres Ski faux fur earmuffs, $28 at Free People

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies:
Photo: Getty
Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Free People Coco braided knit headband

Free People Coco braided knit headband, $38 at Free People

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Mannequin Parade

Mannequin Parade

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Lauren Manoogian beret

Lauren Manoogian beret, $150 at The Dreslyn

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Chatoyant 21

Chatoyant 21

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Steve Madden E-Face earmuffs

Steve Madden E-Face earmuffs, $68 at Steve Madden

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Milla Tawast

Milla Tawast

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Nasty Gal faux fur heart ear warmers

Nasty Gal faux fur heart ear warmers, $10 at Nasty Gal

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Lilly Marlenne

Lilly Marlenne

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Nasty Gal Love at First Feel velvet beret

Nasty Gal Love at First Feel velvet beret, $20 at Nasty Gal

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Pink Wish

Pink Wish

Warm winter headpieces that aren’t beanies: Express quilted faux fur trapper hat

Express quilted faux fur trapper hat, $50 at Express

